Diabetes drug gaining popularity for weight loss, shortage

Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV) – Social media trends have been blamed for diabetes drug shortages. Injectable drugs can improve blood sugar levels and improve heart function in type 2 diabetic patients with heart disease, but they also suppress appetite.

We first reported on these drugs a few weeks agoCelebrities and influencers have been very public about using Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss, and many in Kansas City have had success too.

However, due to its popularity, even those who need it most are in short supply.

Ernie Rapp is a pharmacist and owner of Stark Pharmacy. He also has type 2 diabetes and uses Ozempic to control it.

“I had to switch to a tablet called Rybelsus and take it for 30 days,” says Rupp. “Then I went to the doctor and had my blood sugar checked. It wasn’t as good as Ozempic.”

Ozempic is not FDA-approved for weight loss, but some people are starting to use it, and the similar injectable Monjaro is “off-label.” Recently, two of her other injections, Wegovy and Saxenda, received full approval for chronic weight management. It is also known for its slimming effect.

“I call it a wonder weight loss drug,” Hattie Rage said.

Lage of Lee’s Summit decided to try the drug when her weight loss efforts failed. In a matter of months, she reached her goal of losing her 25 pounds.

These quick results are fueling a frenzy. Rumors of its use by the Kardashians sparked even more interest. The video has millions of views on TikTok.

All of this attention is leading to global shortages, according to a database maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Oh, I can’t get it anymore,” Rapp said.

The supply problem appears to be related to the delivery system rather than the drug itself. All of these drugs are injected daily or weekly with an automatic injector.

“Wherever they’re making pens, they’re having manufacturing difficulties,” Rapp said. “So they can’t send them.”

Rapp said Ozempic knew how many pens people with type 2 diabetes needed, but didn’t expect demand to explode from all those looking for it for weight loss. rice field.

“Their demand has probably increased by 50 to 100 percent,” says Rupp.

Many patients now have no choice but to go to pharmacies, look for alternatives, or get rationed.

“If you have type 2 diabetes, you need it,” Rupp said.

Without drugs, 35 million people with type 2 diabetes could be at increased risk of heart disease, stroke, infections and even death. That’s why Rapp made managerial decisions at Stark Pharmacy.

“We are not accepting new orders,” Rapp said. “We are going to take care of our existing patients, not the people who call us in the first place. It’s not fair to those who need it.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, said it was making “short-term and long-term investments to help with supply disruptions,” but the shortage is expected to continue this year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.