Debunking 5 common misconceptions about diabetes: The Tribune India

Debunking 5 common misconceptions about diabetes

15th January
It is estimated that approximately 77 million Indians have diabetes and nearly 57% of adults with diabetes go undiagnosed. Despite how common diabetes is, there are still many myths that lead to an inadequate or incorrect understanding of diabetes and how to treat it. It is important that patients and their caregivers have a better understanding of chronic diseases and how best to manage their health.
Hanish Gupta, Consultant Physician and Cardiologist at Life Aid Hospital, Delhi, said: Increased cholesterol and lipids. Common reasons for these metabolic abnormalities include nonadherence to treatment, infrequent doctor visits, and lack of awareness of the long-term consequences of poorly controlled diabetes. It is included.
Here are five common misconceptions about diabetes.
sugar alone makes you diabetic
fact: Diabetes is a complex condition associated with several factors. These include overweight and obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets. It may also be related to genetic factors, such as a family history of diabetes. Diabetics are often advised to limit their sugar intake, but eating too much sugar alone does not cause diabetes.
But be careful with your sugar consumption. Moderation is key. A diet high in sugar overall means higher calories, which can contribute to weight gain and, as a result, increase the risk of diabetes. Make sure to also choose options that are low in fiber and foods that are high in fiber.
diabetes can be cured
fact: In rare cases, diabetes is reversible, but in most cases, diabetes is lifelong. But living with diabetes is nothing to be afraid of. There are many ways to effectively manage state. Proper adherence to prescribed medications and diet and lifestyle changes, as well as monitoring blood sugar levels, can help people with diabetes live a fulfilling life. By discussing with a doctor what is appropriate, people can achieve their target blood sugar ranges and achieve optimal health.
Diabetes only affects blood sugar levels in the body
fact: Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body uses blood sugar. However, diabetes can affect more than blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that the condition, especially if uncontrolled, can lead to other related complications, such as an increased risk of problems related to the heart, eyes, kidneys, nerves, or feet. This makes it even more important to manage diabetes in a timely manner. People with diabetes are also encouraged to have regular check-ups to monitor their health more broadly and identify and address problems quickly.
Some types of diabetes are milder than others
fact: There are different categories of diabetes, such as type 1 and type 2, and gestational (pregnant), which cannot be defined as mild or severe. , can lead to serious and long-term complications. Nevertheless, diabetics, regardless of type, can live healthier and better lives with proper diabetes management.
You can fully manage your diabetes simply by changing your diet and lifestyle
fact: Reducing your intake of certain foods that raise blood sugar levels and adopting a healthy fitness routine are important steps in managing diabetes, but it’s important to note that everyone with diabetes should be aware of their condition. It does not mean that these steps alone are sufficient to fully manage your
Abhijit Pednekar, Director of Medical Affairs, Abbott India said: Diabetes. By better controlling their glucose levels, people can live healthier and more fulfilling lives.
Understanding the facts about your condition can make your care journey easier. It is important to follow medical guidance and work with your doctor to understand what is best for your individual situation so that people can better manage their diabetes.
