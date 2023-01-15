Weight Loss: How many pounds can I lose per week without compromising my health?





When you’re on a diet, you may want to drop a few pounds quickly in order to reach your desired weight as quickly as possible. But what are the limits? What are good eating habits you should adopt to achieve lasting results? Doctors and nutritionists often tell patients that it’s best to lose weight gradually for more lasting results. Set achievable goals for sustainable diets According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, successful dieters ideally lose 1-2 pounds per week. So in a month he’s 4-8 pounds. Therefore, do not exceed these maximums. But how can you lose weight gradually and permanently? Set achievable goals so you don’t get discouraged. Then you need to understand diet and weight gain. A diet based on fast food, junk food, and convenience food is not healthy. Note: Eating anything, even healthy food, can lead to weight gain, so portion size is important. Adults need 2,400 to 2,600 calories per day for men and 1,800 to 2,200 calories for women. To lose weight, you need a slightly negative calorie balance for the day. To achieve this, the body must use more calories than it receives from food, either by eating less food or by doing more exercise, or more physical activity. Lose weight gradually by changing your eating habits Ideally, before you start a diet, write down everything you eat and drink, and when and under what conditions you eat between meals. , avoid them. For example, eating sweets or drinking sugary drinks in front of the TV. Once you’ve identified what’s causing you to gain weight, it’s time to act by eliminating one thing after another or substituting with healthier foods. Substitute low-calorie, low-sugar fruits for just one slice of cake per week. Of course, the best thing is to eat a balanced diet every day. Eat fruits and vegetables daily, not forgetting cereals and protein. But to regulate hunger, it’s also essential to learn to listen to your body, identify true hunger, and distinguish it from simple gluttony. engage in regular physical activity to lose weight Finally, a final piece of advice on how to effectively lose weight is to exercise regularly. or 75-150 minutes of sustained-intensity sport. Also, take every opportunity to exercise: walk or bike to work, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or take a walk after eating. References https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/recommen.htm

