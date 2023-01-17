Stay Up-to-Date on COVID-19 Vaccine, Boosters

Coronaviruses are enveloped, nonsegmented, positive-stranded RNA viruses named for their electron microscopic image, which resembles a crown. These viruses typically circulate among animals, such as camels, cats, and bats, but there have been 6 strains that infect humans. Four are responsible for approximately one-third of common colds.1,2

In December 2019, a group of patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology was observed in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). By the beginning of January 2020, the full genome of a new coronavirus had been sequenced by an expert at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The virus was initially referred to as “novel coronavirus 2019” (2019-nCoV) by WHO.3 However, on February 11, 2020, it was given the official name of SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.4

Coronavirus transmission occurs through person-to person droplets produced by coughing or sneezing, via personal contact, and by touching contaminated surfaces. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts have been made to develop and provide acquired immunity against the virus. The first COVID-19 vaccines (produced by Moderna, Inc, and Pfizer Inc) were made available in the United States through emergency use authorization (EUA) in December 2020, then were later granted FDA approval. Currently, there are 4 COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. These vaccines include primary series and boosters. In this article, we will focus primarily on adult indications, efficacy, and safety.

COVID-19 Vaccination Guide

The vaccines available in the United States are effective and reduce the risk of COVID-19, especially severe disease, and they have been associated with substantial reductions in deaths and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, even in the presence of variants. Hospitalization and mortality rates for COVID-19 have been consistently higher among unvaccinated individuals than vaccinated individuals, with or without booster doses.5

Vaccine recommendations are based on age, the first vaccine received, and the time since the last dose. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older in the United States for the prevention of COVID-19.6,7 There is no FDA-approved or -authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6 months of age. Individuals are considered up-to-date with vaccination if they have completed a primary series and received the most recent booster dose recommended for them by the CDC.8

For individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, the recommendations vary and may include a third dose to complete their primary series, as well as 2 booster doses for eligible patients. Specific guidelines for this popu-lation are available on the CDC website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines

There are 4 different COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market, with 3 different mechanisms of action. Current evidence suggests a preference for messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines due to their more favorable risk benefit profile, as well as some evidence showing that they may be slightly more efficacious.

mRNA Vaccines

mRNA contains instructions that direct cells on how to make proteins and travels into cells through a lipid nanoparticle. Once safely inside, cells read the instruc tions and build antigens against parts of the pathogens. The immune system recognizes these antigens as invaders and responds by producing antibodies and T cells. For COVID-19, mRNA vaccines use genetically engineered mRNA to give cells instructions on how to make the spike protein of the coronavirus, which then works to protect the body from future exposures.

Pfizer-BioNTech has produced a 2-vaccine series called Comirnaty. This monovalent vaccine is approved by the FDA for individuals aged 12 years and older and is available under EUA for children 6 months to 11 years of age.9,10

Moderna has also released a 2-vaccine series and monovalent vaccine (Spikevax). This vaccine is approved by the FDA for individuals aged 18 years and older and is available under EUA for children 6 months to 17 years of age.11,12

Protein Subunit Vaccines

Protein subunit vaccines contain a specific product of the virus to elicit an immune response. A distinguishing feature of coronaviruses is their spikelike proteins on the surface of the molecule, which is what the COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine targets. When patients receive the vaccine, their body recognizes these spike proteins as foreign and exhibits an immune response. Antibodies are then present in the body in case of exposure.

Novavax has produced a 2-vaccine series (Nuvaxovid) that is FDA authorized and available under EUA for individuals aged 12 years or older. This vaccine is not authorized as a primary series for individuals with immunocompromising conditions.13

Viral vector vaccines use a modified version of the virus, or vector, to deliver genetic instructions to cells. The cells then produce antigens, which produces an immune response in the body. The COVID-19 viral vector vaccine targets the spike proteins of coronaviruses.

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen vaccine (Jcovden) is available under EUA for individuals aged 18 years or older, who cannot or elect not to use an mRNA vaccine.14

Efficacy

The efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 has been shown in several large-scale phase 3 trials. Efficacy varies by manufacturer and age group.

Evidence shows that the Pfizer vaccine is 91% effec-tive at preventing severe disease in individuals aged 16 years and older and 89% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in individuals with health conditions such as diabetes or obesity.9,10 The Moderna vaccine is 94% effective at preventing severe disease in adults and up to 90% effective in preventing individuals with health conditions from developing symptomatic COVID-19.11,12 The Novavax vaccine is 90% effective at preventing mild, moderate, and severe disease in indi-viduals older than 18 years of age and 79% effective in individuals aged 65 years and older.13 The J&J/Janssen vaccine is 66% effective at preventing severe disease in adults and 85% at preventing the COVID-19 virus with severe illness.14 All 4 vaccines appear to protect against COVID-19 caused by variants.

Safety

More than 655 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the United States as of November 30, 2022.15 Although COVID-19 vaccine development has been accelerated, each vaccine that has received emergency use listing by WHO (including those that have been authorized or approved in the United States) has gone through the standard preclinical and clinical stages of development.

Adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccination tend to be mild and temporary. In general, the most frequently reported adverse effects after each of the 4 vaccines are injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, nausea, feeling unwell, and swollen lymph nodes.8,15 Severe allergic reactions after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are rare and account for 1 case in 10 million.15 Anaphylaxis data are not available for the J&J/Janssen and Novavax vaccines.

Cardiac complications are rare adverse effects associated with the mRNA vaccines, and patients should be counseled to seek medical attention immediately if they experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or a rapid heart rate.15 Extending the time between the primary series from 3 to 8 weeks may be preferred for young and healthy adults, as that is associated with a lower risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis.15

The viral vector vaccine may potentially increase the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia. Nearly all those affected by this have been women of ages 18 to 49.15 Rarely, some viral vector vaccine recipients may develop Guillain-Barré syndrome, and a potential associ-ation is currently being investigated.16

Contraindications to the COVID-19 vaccine include previous anaphylaxis to a COVID-19 vaccine or to a component of the vaccine.15

Boosters