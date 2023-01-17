Airway mucosal IgA antibodies protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 8 months





High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the respiratory tract protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 8 months. Omicron infection produces durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of reinfection. These are the results of a study published in lancet infection By researchers at the Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. This result brings further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to prevent infection. The COMMUNITY study enrolled 2,149 health workers at Danderyd Hospital in Sweden in spring 2020. Since then, the study participant and her immune response to SARS-CoV-2 have been followed by routine sampling and PCR screening of blood and respiratory tracts. In a substudy conducted in January and February 2022, 338 triple-vaccinated HCWs were screened for SARS-CoV-2 infection and found to have high airway mucosal IgA antibodies (top 4 1 in 1) participants were found to be at half the risk of contracting Omicron compared to them. No or low levels of antibodies in the respiratory tract. Researchers are now continuing to follow these participants and have found that the protection lasts for at least eight months. 90% lower risk of reinfection Participants infected with Omicron had more than a 40-fold increase in mucosal IgA antibodies, even with mild infection. Current follow-up studies demonstrate good persistence of these antibodies, with the majority of participants maintaining protective levels seven months after infection. People infected with Omicron variants BA.1 or BA.2 had a 90% lower risk of being reinfected with Omicron variant BA.5. “Antibodies in the blood protect against severe disease, but if you are aiming to limit infection, viral transmission and the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, you may want to use them at mucosal surfaces, the points of entry for the virus. We need to boost immunity,” said Charlotte Thorin, M.D., associate professor of clinical sciences at Danderyd Hospital at the Karolinska Institutet, who led the study. However, it is hoped that intranasal vaccines may generate mucosal immune responses similar to those seen after infection, thereby blocking the chain of infection.” . The researchers also investigated the effects of repeated infections and found that participants previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 generated stronger mucosal immune responses to Omicron’s breakthrough infection. Development of nasal vaccine Results show that it is possible to recall protective and durable mucosal IgA antibody responses in the respiratory tract, and that these responses increase with the number of infections. These findings are not surprising, but they are important for the development of nasal vaccines. “

Ulrika Marking, MD, PhD student at Karolinska Institutet and first author of the paper COMMUNITY studies continue to routinely sample blood and mucous membranes to monitor immune responses after repeated SARS-CoV-2 infections and vaccinations. The research is being conducted in close cooperation between Danderyd Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, Uppsala University, Swedish Public Health Agency, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and SciLifeLab. This research was funded by the Jonas and Kristina af Jochnick Foundation, the Swedish Public Health Agency, Stockholm Region, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, Leif Lundblad and his family, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, and Bill I’m here. Melinda Gates Foundation, Karolinska Institutet, SciLifeLab. sauce: Journal reference: Marking, U. and others. (2023) Seven-month duration of SARS-CoV-2 mucosal immunoglobulin-A response and protection. Lancet infection. doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00834-9.

