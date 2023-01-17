Study Finds Cognitive Data With ‘Reassurance’ For People With HIV





news Research suggests that people on stable HIV treatment reflect the usual pattern of severe cognitive decline, but are vulnerable to subtle declines. Although acute cognitive decline among HIV-infected persons is extremely rare, some people are still at risk of cognitive vulnerability.

UNSW researchers found that severe cognitive decline in HIV-infected individuals receiving stable viral suppression therapy follows a pattern similar to that of the general population.





Results from a team-conducted study that followed 457 participants from 17 medical centers of electronic clinical medicine journal.





As part of the study, participants participated in 12- and 24-month cognitive assessments, with 6% and 7% of people showing significant cognitive decline, respectively.





“We observed a statistically significant rate of cognitive decline in this virus-suppressed HIV-infected population. [PWH] The sample is small and not different from what would normally be expected,” the study concluded.





The authors describe the findings as “reassurance for millions of PWHs.”





“These low rates of cognitive decline were probably driven by ongoing viral suppression among the participants,” the study said.





“Previous studies have also reported that lower viral load is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, but we are the first to provide definitive epidemiological figures.”





For the authors, the study “further highlights the importance of early treatment and achieving and maintaining viral suppression, not only for physical health but also for cognitive health.”





However, the study highlighted “signals” that participants’ cognitive health may remain fragile, with 31% of participants reporting a slight improvement after the 12-month assessment. showed significant cognitive decline, with 25% at 24 months.





According to the authors, this “may be related to subtle brain changes that are ongoing among PWH despite viral suppression”.





“Our group found subtle signs of progressive brain damage within PWH characterized by abnormal cellular energy, neuronal and axonal damage, and restricted neuroinflammation despite viral suppression.” We have previously demonstrated that there is a





Lucette Cysique, Associate Professor of Psychology at UNSW, who led the team conducting the study, said there had been conflicting evidence about the risk of significant cognitive decline in people living with HIV.





“Our study resolves some of the contradictions in the literature and provides a clearer message for physicians and people living with HIV.” she said.





“We also make clear that acute cognitive decline is extremely rare, but some people with HIV are at risk for cognitive vulnerabilities that can progress slowly. Some people are.”





In addition to HIV status, researchers also considered demographic and socioeconomic factors, medical-seeking behavior, and health status.





Factors that may influence cognitive decline include the direct effects of HIV, the indirect effects of increased comorbidities, and the effects of mental health, alcohol and drug use disorders.





Participants who had good English skills and avoided perceived stigma, as well as those in regular relationships, were associated with higher cognitive scores. depression and low confidence in antiretroviral treatment were factors associated with lower scores.





The authors say further neuroimaging studies are needed, suggesting that cognitive health should be a priority for HIV-infected people as they age.





“In practice, this means that we need to start allocating more resources to aging PWHs to provide interdisciplinary services that integrate physical, mental and cognitive health care. ‘ said the study.





The authors also recommend expanding psychosocial services and peer support strategies given the negative effects of loneliness and financial hardship.





“Like any chronic disease that requires lifelong treatment,” says Cysique, “when people with HIV reach their 60s, their mental and cognitive health changes result in special care needs.” It is important to determine whether





She recommends that people with HIV who notice signs of mild cognitive decline discuss the issue with a trusted doctor.





“Cognition and mental health have been, and still are, sensitive topics for those who are stigmatized,” she said.





“Historically, research has emphasized the importance of an undetectable viral load.”





Associate Professor Cysique also said he hopes that strategies to prevent cognitive decline will be adapted and developed for people living with HIV.







