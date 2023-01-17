15 things about diagnosing, managing and treating the long COVID





A series of articles published Tuesday provide guidance on patient diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment. long covid. Practical article published CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal)About 1.4 million people in Canada are affected by prolonged COVID, a systemic condition that can affect most organ systems in the body. Long-term COVID is defined by symptoms lasting more than 3 months after confirmed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection. More than 100 symptoms have been reported, the most common being fatigue, anxiety, depression, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances and heart palpitations. Each of the three articles contains five points on diagnosing, evaluating, and treating the condition, focusing on the “potentially correctable” aspects. “The most important thing we as health care providers can do to support people is to listen and validate their experiences, as well as endless tests and consultations that further strain our limited energy supply. MD, PhD, General Physician and Palliative Care Physician, Sinai Health, and Assistant Professor, University of Toronto and Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, said in a statement. The World Health Organization has proposed a definition for this condition, but according to one paper, “the sensitivity, specificity, and positive and negative predictive value of the definitive diagnostic criteria” are still unknown. In addition to the fact that almost 1.5 million Canadians have long-term COVID-19, the paper notes that women are more likely to be affected than men. The long COVID systemicity may be due to the expression of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in various organ systems that provide SARS-CoV-2 entry. The lingering symptoms can last for a year or more, the paper said. A study conducted in both China and Canada found that roughly the same proportion of people reported being disengaged from the workforce and daily life due to COVID-19. The most common symptoms that may be treatable include fatigue (reported by 23% to 63%). anxiety and depression (23%–46%); dyspnea (11%–43%); sleep disturbances (11%–31%); and palpitations (6%–22%). These symptoms may require evaluation to rule out other factors or causes. If no other cause is found, treatment for each may include: For fatigue, a structured symptom-based return-to-activity program tailored to the severity of the fatigue

Guideline use of psychosocial interventions and medications for mental health Dyspnea, breathing exercises, body positioning, pulmonary rehabilitation

For sleep problems, sleep counseling, relaxation techniques, and stimulation control. This may include cognitive-behavioral counseling and prescription medications.

For palpitations and tachycardia due to specific causes, behavior modification, oral fluids, salinity, elastic stockings, beta blockers, ivabradine, midodrine. References 1. Quinn KL, Razak F, Cheung A. Diagnosis of post-COVID-19 condition (long COVID) in adults. CMJMore 17 January 2023;195:E78-9. Doi: 10.1503/cmaj.220818 2. Quinn KL, Razak F, Cheung A. A general and potential assessment. Modifiable symptoms of the post-COVID-19 condition (long COVID) in adults. CMJMore 17 January 2023;195:E76-7. Doi: 10.1503/cmaj.220823 3. Quinn KL, Razak F, Cheung A. Treatment of common and potentially modifiable symptoms of post-COVID-19 condition (long-term COVID) in adults. CMJMore January 17, 2023;195:E80-1. Doi: 10.1503/cmaj.220824

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/15-things-about-the-diagnosis-management-and-treatment-of-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos