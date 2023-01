Research suggests that teens who grow up feeling loved have better long-term health

new study Published on January 11th. Scientists say cardiometabolic disorders mainly result from a variety of risk factors, including high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels, dyslipidemia, abdominal obesity, and elevated triglycerides. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that teens who reported growing up in a more loving and tolerant atmosphere were 69% more likely to maintain a healthy lifestyle into young adulthood. I got taller. There were also fewer complications related to cardiometabolic health. “In recent decades, we have learned a great deal about the impact of discrimination and other societal risks faced by young people of color that may explain the increased incidence of cardiometabolic disease. However, their inherent strengths and strengths could be harnessed to promote health equity,” said lead study author Dr. Farah Qureshi, MHS. Researchers examined data from the National Longitudinal Study on Adolescent Health, which had information from 3,500 US high school students (mean age 16 years) in 1994. Nearly half of the students were girls and 67% were white, while only 15% were black and 11% were Latinos. Scientists noted that over time, only 12% of students remained healthy for the rest of their lives. The researchers believe that these findings suggest the importance of positive emotions that may act as buffers against the negative effects of social stress faced by many teenagers. said that Researchers defined positive emotions with a variety of assets that they saw as helping improve the long-term health of study participants. These psychological assets included optimism, happiness, self-esteem, a sense of belonging, and a sense of being loved. “Assets such as optimism and other aspects of psychological well-being can also predict more health-promoting behaviors across multiple domains, such as physical activity, diet, and tobacco use,” Cresi said. increase. More concerning than the health issue itself was the fact that researchers noticed a startling racial disparity in their findings. Black and Latinx students have more health complications, say scientists, that aren’t due to biological differences, but rather that they “disproportionately benefit white individuals, attributed to “a generation of unfair policies, institutions, and cultural norms that define America’s racial hierarchy that harm people of color, especially black people.” Health inequality is a well-known consequence of racial inequality in the United States Black Americans are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than white Americans, and black Americans are twice as likely to die from the disease. “For black youth who face many barriers to achieving and maintaining optimal cardiometabolic health in adulthood, not having these additional mental health resources makes a big difference.

