Are you diabetic, overweight, or have a fatty liver?Studies Show How Coffee Can Help





can do a little drink coffee Reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in overweight adults with type 2 diabetes? Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Senior Consultant and Chief Surgeon for Liver Transplantation and Hepatopancreatic Bile Duct (HPB) Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, deciphered the study and found that coffee could A complementary dietary intervention that should be consumed in moderation in such cases.

What is non-alcoholic fatty liver? nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which the patient develops fatty liver despite not consuming alcohol. NAFLD is a spectrum of diseases ranging from simple fatty liver to hepatitis to cirrhosis. Diabetes is the main cause of high blood pressureoverweight or obese, high cholesterol levels, hypothyroidism. Why are diabetics detected with fatty liver? Especially diabetic patients type 2 diabetes, have insulin resistance leading to hyperglycemia. Diabetes may be associated with other lifestyle diseases such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. All of these diseases cause fat to deposit in the liver, a condition called fatty liver. This causes an inflammation of the liver called hepatitis, which can eventually lead to liver damage and cirrhosis. What ingredients in coffee help control diabetes? Coffee helps prevent free radical damage. Free radicals, which lead to oxidative stress, are the primary mechanism leading to inflammation and liver damage in diabetic patients. This is the same mechanism by which fresh green leafy vegetables, fresh fruit and multivitamins protect the liver from diabetes and high cholesterol. This study suggests that coffee components containing polyphenols reduce oxidative stress in the liver, reduce the risk of fibrosis and improve glucose homeostasis. What does that mean in terms of body health and weight? mosquito? Oxidative damage or free oxygen radical damage occurs whenever fat accumulates in the liver. This fat deposition in hepatocytes can lead to inflammation of the liver. So all these compounds found in coffee, green leafy vegetables, fresh fruit and multivitamins work on the same principle. It helps prevent fibrosis or cirrhosis. However, once fibrosis or cirrhosis occurs, coffee, green leafy vegetables, or fresh fruit cannot reverse it. If you want to prevent fatty liver, you have to take measures against its root cause. Consuming coffee, milk, vegetables, or fresh fruit can be complementary behaviors, but the main treatment is the necessary lifestyle changes. moderate exercisea good, nutritious diet, controls sugar and cholesterol levels, and controls blood pressure.

