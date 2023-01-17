A 10-minute scan to detect and treat the most common causes of high blood pressure













A new 10-minute scan could enable detection and treatment of the most common causes of high blood pressure, according to research funded by Queen Mary University of London and published in Nature Medicine. Doctors used a new type of CT scan to illuminate small “growths” called hormone gland nodules after giving patients injections. Finding out which nodules contain the steroid hormone aldosterone means that the affected nodules could be removed to help treat hypertension in individuals. Solving 60 Years of Problems These nodules are found in 1 in 20 people. The scientists involved say their findings solve a 60-year-old problem of how to detect hormone-producing growth without a difficult procedure that is only available in a few hospitals and often fails. They also found that when combined with urinalysis, the scan detected a group of patients who were able to stop all blood pressure medications after treatment. A total of 128 people participated in the study after doctors discovered that their high blood pressure was caused by aldosterone. use. Scans found that in two-thirds of patients with elevated aldosterone levels, the elevation was due to a single benign nodule in the adrenal glands that could be safely removed. A faster, painless alternative The scan was as accurate as the old catheterization, but it was quick, painless, and successful in all patients. Professor Morris Brown, a BHF-funded researcher at Queen Mary University of London and co-lead author of the study, said: “These aldosterone-producing nodules are so small that they are often missed on a routine CT scan. When they glow for a few minutes after the injection, they reveal an obvious cause of hypertension and are often cured. Ninety-nine percent of people were never diagnosed because testing was difficult and unavailable, and I hope this is about to change.” The study was conducted on patients from Barts Hospital, Cambridge University Hospital, Guys and St. Thomas Hospital, and was also funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIHR), the Medical Research Council (MRC) Partnership, and the Barts Charity. I am receiving an offer. our blood pressure research

