Burden of cervical cancer remains high for women over age 65









Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Among California patients with cervical cancer, women aged 65 and older had a higher disease burden than younger women, researchers report. “Our findings highlight the need to better understand how current screening guidelines fail in women over the age of 65. Julian JP Cooley MS, A senior statistician at the University of California, Davis Health, Sacramento, said in a press release:

Data obtained from Cooley JJP et al. cancer epidemiol biomarker2023; doi:10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-22-0793.

ACOG, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force The American Cancer Society recommends that women complete cervical cancer screening when they reach age 65 and have had sufficient negative screening within the past decade. Fifty-eight percent of women aged 64 to 66 in our database did not meet screening criteria.” Cooley et al. identified 12,442 patients aged 21 and older who were diagnosed with their first primary cervical cancer between 2009 and 2018 in the California Cancer Registry. Researchers analyzed sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, including cancer stage and subtype, comorbidities, neighborhood socioeconomic status, and health status. Insurance, urbanity, marital status, race/ethnicity, age and year of diagnosis – by age group. In total, 2,171 (17.4%) women were older 65 years of age or older. The proportion of women in each age group diagnosed with stage II or later cervical cancer (referred to as late stage) increased with age across the 75- to 79-year age group. Diagnosis rates ranged from 60.2% to 70.6%, compared with 33.5% to 58.7% among young women. The 5-year relative survival decreased with age. Survival rates for young women ranged from 89.3% to 93.6% for her, and from 51.6% to 81.5% for women over 65 years of age. Her 5-year relative survival rates for women with end-stage cervical cancer ranged from 23.2% to 39.1% for women aged 65 years and older and from 41.5% to 51.5% for younger women. The 5-year survival rate was lowest for women aged 80 years and older. Among women ≥65 years of age, older age at diagnosis was associated with late diagnosis (OR = 1.02; 95% CI by age, 1.01–1.04) with two or more comorbidities versus no comorbidities (OR = 1.59; 95% CI, 1.21-2.08) and squamous cell carcinoma (OR = 1.38; 95% CI, 1.1-1.74) or other subtypes (OR = 2.52; 95% CI, 1.68-3.79) vs . Adenocarcinoma. Hispanic women were less likely to have a late diagnosis compared with non-Hispanic white women (OR = 0.76; 95% CI, 0.6–0.97). No other sociodemographic factors were associated with late diagnosis. “We need to focus on identifying past screening histories and follow-up care failures in older women,” Cooley said in a release. , non-invasive testing approaches must be utilized for women who need to catch up on cervical cancer screening.” References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/womens-health-ob-gyn/20230112/burden-of-cervical-cancer-remains-high-in-women-aged-65-years-and-older The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos