Why Vitamin D3 and B12 Deficiencies Shouldn’t Be Taken Down





Are you experiencing body aches, brain fog, fatigue, hormonal imbalances, brittle nails, muscle weakness, or memory loss? Vitamin D3 and B12 level checked. According to holistic lifestyle coach integrative medicine Luke Coutinho, deficiencies in these vitamins have become so “common” these days that many people think they’re “no big deal.” increase. Deficiencies in these vitamins are “an alarming drawback, and perhaps your body is already showing signs of deficiency at some point.”

In an Instagram post, the expert wrote, “There are vitamin D3 receptors on the surface of every cell in the body, from the brain to the bones. These vitamins regulate the function of several genes in the body. , its deficiency can lead to a variety of symptoms and conditions. The roles of vitamin D3 and B12 are: Vitamin D3: Its role goes beyond strong bones. Precursor of immunity, hormones, etc.

– WBC production

– Smart immune training (T cells)

– Production of hormones, including thyroid and sex hormones

– Brain health and memory

– Calcium and phosphorus absorption (bone health)

– insulin resistance more. Vitamin B12: – Energy production

– carbohydrate metabolism

– gut health

– RBC production

– Nerve health (including optic nerve)

– brain healthmemory

– mood adjustment, etc. Why are vitamin D3 and B12 deficiencies common? the main reason is Vitamin D3 Deficiency means less exposure to sunlight, whereas Vitamin B12 Deficiency can be the result of inadequate intake of food, malabsorption, autoimmune conditions and lack of intrinsic factor, gastrointestinal surgery, chemotherapy, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, antacid use, etc. Dr. Paritosh Baghel, Senior Internal Medicine Consultant, SL Raheja Hospital Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said: indianexpress.com“Vitamins D and B12 are micronutrients that are necessary for the development and various functions of our bodies. is the leading cause of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin B12On the other hand, it is an animal product. Not included in vegetarian diets. Therefore, the incidence of vitamin B12 deficiency is common among vegetarians and more common among vegans. ” How to find out if it’s missing? “A simple vitamin D3 and B12 blood test is the answer. And for B12, check your homocysteine ​​levels (a marker of inflammation), which is a signal of low B12 levels,” Coutinho shared. Did. Natural Ways to Prevent Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 Deficiencies Supplementation is essential in cases of acute vitamin D3 or B12 deficiency, but certain lifestyle changes can also help. This is the first step in correcting any deficiencies. If dietary changes do not produce results, supplements may be taken after consulting a professional. Coutinho also shared a list of foods naturally rich in these vitamins. Natural sources of D3: Sunlight, whole eggs, mushrooms, oily fish Natural Sources of Vitamin B12: Fermented foods, offal meats, brewer’s yeast, ethically sourced dairy 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

