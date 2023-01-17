Stress-resistant cells promote tumorigenesis in pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine have discovered a molecular pathway important in the development of pancreatic tumors. This mechanism may also contribute to the high resistance to chemotherapy and metastatic propensity of this disease.

the study (“Pancreatic cancer cells upregulate LPAR4 in response to isolation stress to promote ECM-rich niches and support tumorigenesis“), published in nature cell biology, found that pancreatic tumor-initiating cells must first overcome local ‘sequestration stress’ by creating their own tumor-promoting microenvironment and then recruit surrounding cells into this network. . By targeting this tumor initiation pathway, new therapies may limit pancreatic cancer progression, recurrence and metastasis.

“Defining drivers of tumorigenesis provides an opportunity to control cancer progression. reported that it was transiently upregulated in , promoting stress resistance, drug resistance, self-renewal, and tumorigenesis,” the researchers wrote.

“Pancreatic cancer cells acquire LPAR4 expression in response to stress by downregulating miR-139-5p, a tumor suppressor. Even in the absence of exogenous lysophosphatidic acid, LPAR4-expressing tumor cells show enrichment of extracellular matrix genes, well-established drivers of cancer stemness Mechanistically, upregulation of fibronectin through the LPAR4/AKT/CREB axis is associated with LPAR4-mediated tumorigenesis and stress Essential for endurance.

“Furthermore, ligation of this fibronectin-containing matrix via integrins α5β1 or αVβ3 can transfer stress resistance to LPAR4-negative cells. It promotes autonomous production, allowing cells to survive ‘sequestration stress’ and compensating for the lack of stromal-derived factors by creating their own tumor-initiating niche. “

In the early stages of tumorigenesis, cancer cells with oncogenic mutations lose adhesion to other cells and to the extracellular matrix, the web of macromolecules that wraps and supports all cells. This isolation leads to local deficiencies of oxygen and nutrients. Most cells cannot withstand such isolation stress, but certain cell groups can survive.

Main role of tumor infiltrating cells

Tumor-initiating cells (TICs) play a major role in tumor formation, recurrence, and metastatic spread. What sets them apart from other cancer cells is their resilience to these initial substandard conditions. Like desert cacti, they can adapt to harsh environments and set the stage for further tumor progression. can.

“Our goal was to understand the special properties of these tumor-initiating cells and whether their destruction could control cancer growth and spread,” said senior study author, Pathology. said Dr. David Cheresh, Distinguished Professor and Deputy Director of the Department. He is a UCSD School of Medicine member of the UCSD Moores Cancer Center.

To answer these questions, first author Chengsheng Wu, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in Cheresh’s lab, exposed pancreatic cell lines to various forms of stress, including hypoxia and low glucose levels. We then identified which cells could adapt to harsh conditions and observed which genes and molecules were modified in these cells.

Stress-tolerant tumor-initiating cells showed reduced levels of a tumor suppressor microRNA, miR-139-5p. This resulted in the upregulation of LPAR4, a cell surface G protein-coupled receptor.

“LPAR4 is not normally found in happy cells, but is activated in stressful environments to help cells survive, which is particularly advantageous for tumor-initiating cells,” said Cheresh. I’m here.

new extracellular matrix protein

The researchers found that expression of LPAR4 promotes the production of new extracellular matrix proteins, allowing solitary cancer cells to begin building their own tumor-supporting microenvironment.

The new extracellular matrix was particularly rich in fibronectin, a protein that binds to integrins in surrounding cells. When the integrins in these cells sensed fibronectin, they began signaling the cells to express their own tumor-initiating genes. Eventually, these other cells were recruited into the fibronectin matrix laid down by the tumor-initiating cells and tumors began to form.

“Our findings establish a critical role for LPAR4 in the development of pancreatic tumors and a possible role in other epithelial cancers such as lung cancer,” said Cheresh. “This is central to the ability of tumor-initiating cells to overcome isolation stress and build their own niche in which tumors form.”

But isolation stress isn’t the only way this signaling pathway is triggered, the researchers said.Chemotherapy drugs are also designed to stress cancer cells. In fact, Cheresh’s team found that treatment of mouse cultured tumor cells and pancreatic tumors with standard chemotherapy also resulted in upregulation of LPAR4. The researchers said this might explain how such tumor cells develop stress tolerance and drug resistance.

Further experiments also showed that using integrin antagonists to block the ability of cells to utilize the fibronectin matrix reversed the stress tolerance advantage of LPAR4 expression. Therefore, the authors suggested that targeting the LPAR4 pathway or disrupting the fibronectin/integrin interaction may be effective in preventing pancreatic tumor growth, spread, and drug resistance. suggesting.

“Tumor-initiating cells can be thought of as being in a transient state induced by various stressors, so our clinical goal is to prevent carcinogenic cells from entering this state,” says Cheresh. said Mr. “Now that we have identified the pathway, we can evaluate all the different ways we can intervene.”

Researchers believe that new drugs that target this pathway could be used as prophylaxis in patients at high risk of developing the disease, or to prevent new tumors from forming in cancer cases with a high likelihood of metastasis. suggested.

Combining existing chemotherapy with new drugs that stress mature tumor cells could also mitigate the effects of drug resistance and make cancer treatment more effective, the authors said.

“Cure cancer may feel like whack-a-mole, but if you have two or three hammers and you know where the mole will spawn next, you can win the game.”