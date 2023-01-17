Your Cholesterol Levels May Rise During the Winter Season, Here’s What You Can Do





Eating popular but unhealthy winter dishes may worsen cholesterol levels Blood cholesterol levels above a certain level can be detrimental to your health. Winter is the time when cholesterol levels reach their peak. By comparison, lower levels were reported during the summer and spring seasons. However, the exact process remains unknown. The factors responsible for fluctuations in cholesterol levels are still under study. Some risk factors for cholesterol, such as age and family history, cannot be changed. Fortunately, there are techniques that not only lower high cholesterol if it’s already present, but also prevent it. Tips for managing cholesterol in winter: 1. Stay Active Exercise not only increases your good cholesterol levels, but it can also help you achieve other goals, such as weight loss, and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. also helps reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. We recommend at least 2.5 hours of moderate physical activity each week. Try to exercise most of the time during the week to keep your cholesterol under control. 2. Skip certain foods Tracking your dietary intake to reach or maintain a healthy weight can improve your overall health. You’ll benefit. Start by avoiding or consuming less saturated fats, which are typically found in red meat and full-fat dairy products. Avoid foods containing trans fats, such as margarine, store-bought muffins and cakes, egg yolks, and bacon. 3. Add good food to your diet LDL cholesterol is unaffected by omega-3 fatty acids. However, it also has heart-healthy benefits, such as lowering blood pressure. Increase your intake of foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, almonds, and vegetable oils. Stock up on fruits, vegetables, lean meats, oatmeal, beans, and other foods. 4. Avoid eating too many desserts Halwa, gulab jamun and other unhealthy desserts are high in calories, added sugars and cholesterol.The combination of these factors can lead to obesity and other health problems. So make an effort to eat less dessert. Since these foods have no nutritional value, they deprive the body of nutrients such as high protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Eating fruit as a healthier alternative may reduce your cravings for sweets. 5. Eat more fiber Another great strategy for lowering cholesterol in the winter is to consume more fiber. By keeping harmful cholesterol from entering the bloodstream, fiber intake reduces cholesterol. , beans, cereals, and fruits such as apples are the best sources of fiber. Fiber also helps reduce hunger and keep you feeling full. This helps prevent overeating. 6. Salt reduction A diet high in salt can raise blood pressure. Some heart diseases are ultimately predisposed to high blood pressure. Reducing the amount of sodium in your diet can help control blood pressure and cholesterol. Start by reducing your intake of fast foods, which are notoriously high in sodium. Keep your cholesterol levels in check and your overall health in check by following these tips during the winter months. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information. Featured video of the day Pieces together the 2024 jigsaw: Political parties gear up for elections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/cholesterol-winter-foods-can-worsen-cholesterol-follow-these-tips-to-maintain-cholesterol-levels-3697830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos