Why children are the ‘great vectors’ of COVID-19

We provide new revelations about the behavior of SARS-CoV-2. Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that young children and obese individuals may be important vectors of viral transmission within the home.

NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) henry ford health This project focuses on the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in households with children and the role of allergic diseases in infection and transmission.

NIAID “wanted to get some quick answers about COVID in children, homes and families,” said study co-author Christine Johnson, Ph.D., chair of public health sciences at Henry Ford Health. MPH said in an interview with AMA.

Data for 1,400 families

Johnson also directs the Henry Ford Health Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Research and is responsible for supporting data collection for NIAID studies.

She and her team helped monitor 1,394 families in 2020-2021, sending them test kits and receiving blood and stool samples. Overall, 147 of her households, including 261 participants, tested positive for her COVID-19, the study says. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

The goal was to assess the source of infection. How it spreads within the home and what role children played in spreading it. How many of these were asymptomatic carriers?

Weight overtakes asthma as a risk factor Weight overtakes asthma as a risk factor

Obesity emerges as a risk factor in getting the virus. Age was not relevant for this association. Obese people were more likely to get sick than normal weight people. This is probably because the immune system was not optimized to fight off infections.

The findings “clearly showed that the heavier you were, the more likely you were to get infected and pass that infection on to someone else in your home,” Johnson said.

This was not the case with asthma. People once thought lung disease was her risk factor for COVID-19. The virus attaches to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors expressed in the lung.

In other studies, researchers found that people with allergic asthma had fewer ACE2 receptors.

Children are important vectors of transmission Children are important vectors of transmission

Although younger children had lower viral loads than teens and adults, they were most likely to transmit COVID-19 within households.

“For me, it validates the notion that children are great little vectors,” Johnson said. , she speculates, that teens are more likely to protect themselves. At least 75% of children infected with COVID-19 were asymptomatic. This suggests that they may have unknowingly had the virus in their noses but were spreading it to others. and ranked highest as a source of public exposure.

In retrospect, closing schools was probably an effective way to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission before a safe and effective vaccine was widely available, Johnson said. , is important information for policy makers to keep in mind in the event of another pandemic.

Impact on “Triple Demic” Impact on “Triple Demic”

doctor is a harsh winter awaitsas COVID-19 returns and mixes with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

RSV has increased this year and will appear early, Johnson noted, but not in 2021 when people were wearing masks. Wearing a mask is one obvious way to avoid getting infected. This is especially important for people with compromised immune systems who must wear masks at airports and planes.

As the study suggests, patients at high risk of worsening outcomes from COVID-19 should avoid close unmasked contact with young children this winter if possible, said Johnson. Stated.

— News Editor Kevin B. O’Reilly Contributed to this report.