Adults in the U.S. secretly eat portions of their meals, even against doctor’s orders





Americans’ appetite for cheese is unwavering, and few are replacing dairy staples with plant-based alternatives – even when their health is at stake. It’s one of the results of a recent market study of 1,000 US adults. About 96% of Americans admit to eating cheese, according to the survey, and a third (33%) include cheese in up to 21 meals a week. That’s three meals a day on average. However, research has revealed that embracing plant-based cheeses is another matter. Only about a quarter (27%) of the respondents said that On the other hand, 20% said they still eat “sometimes”. Plant-based cheeses also lag behind non-animal milk and meat, with only 30% of surveyed consumers having tried plant-based cheeses, compared to meat and milk (46%). 49% of consumers have tried alternatives to %). don’t label me A few years ago, there were more women than men worldwide who were vegan*, but a Wakefield Research study found that 73% of men in the United States are vegan compared to women (63%). It was shown that they are actively incorporating meat and dairy products of origin. Men (22%) were also more likely than women (14%) to include plant-based cheese in their diet “always”. On the other hand, adults with children were more willing to try plant-based dairy cheese than adults without children (81% vs. 61%, respectively). The survey also provides insight into whether US consumers are ready to embrace veganism, with 34% of those surveyed saying they would consider it. However, more than half (56%) said they were reluctant to talk to others about becoming vegetarian or vegan. Most of them not only fear they won’t be able to keep up (23%), but also because they don’t want to be judged. Meat and dairy eaters (18%). Cheese that doesn’t melt and doesn’t taste good The survey showed that 68% of consumers have tried plant-based meat and dairy products, while nearly one-third (32%) have tasted plant-based alternatives. concerned about taste (45%) and health benefits (23%). ) and reluctance to endorse veganism (16%) are her three main reasons behind this. The results also highlighted several areas for improvement, or at least better communication regarding the functional and taste attributes of food segments. According to Wakefield Research, 40% of consumers think plant-based cheeses “taste weird”, “have a weird texture” (40%) or “do not melt at all” (34%). But there is a silver lining for manufacturers – about a third (31%) of people who put plant-based cheese on their shopping list add it to their diet eight times a week, and nearly one in four (21%) add it to their diet eight times a week. ) said they “love their favorite plant-based cheese alternatives. It suggested including it in the diet “always or often.” Source: Current and Previous Vegetarian and Vegan Surveys

Kathryn Usher and others

Human Research Council, 2014

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dairyreporter.com/Article/2023/01/17/america-s-cheese-obsession-us-adults-would-still-sneak-a-portion-in-their-meals-even-against-doctor-s-orders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos