5 Easy Ways to Improve Gut Health





Gastroenterologist Dr. Rabia Topan and nutritionist Sophie Medlin, as well as visiting psychologists and immunologists. “In addition to diet, her holistic practices such as breathing exercises and hypnotherapy can also help,” Alana says. This alone will help us begin to understand that the stress many of us experience every day can actually affect our gut and, by extension, our overall health. You don’t need extreme diets or expensive probiotic supplements to achieve a healthy gut microbiome. Instead, it’s about working carefully on your health and well-being routine and adding plenty of botanicals to your diet. explains, “Originally for us, happiness was something unattainable, a bit of a ‘gongbus’, and we weren’t interested in it. , is affordable. And it matters. ” Under the guidance of Professor Spector, they were able to change the composition of their microbiome (more on this later in the series). eat your fiber “We talk a lot about fiber in our shows. It’s like the bass player in a band no one knows his name, but it’s very important. It also feeds our good bacteria, and 9 out of 10 of us don’t fully understand it.” Please note the flight “You need to start breaking the poop taboo. If you have a problem with your poop, it’s your body’s way of screaming that something is wrong. This show explores all aspects of different types of stool, what to look for.” or what is normal and when to go to a GP.” Check your gut health “No one pays attention to their gut until they have a hangover, or they get sick, or they have a problem. You go to your GP and tell them something is wrong, and when was the last time you went to the bathroom?” You need to know those things, so keeping track of them and recording them in a journal is a great idea. exercise “Exercise helps your gut move. Your microbes love when you move. There was a study that looked across people and the only thing they changed was exercise. , their microbial diversity was reduced to basal levels. eat a variety of plants “What we learned from the American Gut Project is that we should be eating 30 different types of plants a week. “Eat the rainbow” is the key. Most of us go to the supermarket and pick up the same he six fruits and vegetables. Because I know what to do with them. Instead of cooking the same thing all at once for the whole week, could you mix it up?”

