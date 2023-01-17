Health
‘Zoom fatigue’: Study suggests online communication is less effective than face-to-face
Communication between people becomes less effective when it takes place through technology A new study by researchers in Montreal suggests that remote video chatting may even require a higher level of concentration as opposed to face-to-face video chatting.
The results of the study may help explain “Zoom fatigue,” the discomfort many people experience while using Zoom, the authors say. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Pandemic after spending a full day attending online meetings.
“Our findings underscore the price we are paying for technology,” the authors said in their report, “Technologically-assisted communication attenuates interrelationships,” published in the December 2022 issue of the open-access journal NeuroImage. -brain synchrony” said in a study.
work at home?Experts say trust is key after ‘theft of time’ verdict
Woman on bail charged with stabbing in Ontario, then released again: police
Guillaume Dumas, a researcher at the University of Montreal and Sainte-Justine Children’s Hospital, and his colleagues used electroencephalograms (a test that measures the electrical activity of the brain) to examine the brains of mothers and their children. 62 mother-infant pairs were studied. Brain activity was measured when they were talking face-to-face and via remote video chat.
Researchers found that participants’ brains were “in sync” when they were in each other’s presence, but not when they were chatting over a screen. He said he could observe nine significant “cross-brain links” between participants during face-to-face conversations, compared to only one link during chat.
They believe that the links formed during face-to-face discussions allow people to convey emotions and provide non-verbal cues.
“It’s the saying of being on the same wavelength,” Dumas said, adding that research shows that there is no specific cross-brain link when people talk via video conferencing software.
trendy now
“Communicating with technology can result in a somewhat lower quality and less reliable communication compared to what our brains are accustomed to (and designed for). I am paying for.”
Federal workers dissatisfied with returning to work
The human brain is the result of tens of thousands of years of evolution, and technology evolves rapidly. The brain is structured to manage face-to-face interactions and communication with other people, he added.
Researchers found that the frontal regions of the mother’s brain were linked to each region measured in the child’s brain during face-to-face discussions. The frontal cortex is associated with advanced social functions such as social cognition and decision-making in social contexts.
According to Dumas, face-to-face communication makes it easier to deliver and identify non-verbal cues, predict what others might say, and recognize innuendos.
Some companies offer unlimited vacation to their employees. does it work?expert opinion
Inside the “daily life” of an Italian mob boss.What Authorities Discovered After Arrest
The study raises concerns about young people who use technology heavily to communicate, he added.
He said there are neuroscience experiments that show there is a critical time when young people learn certain social norms, which can be difficult to master later in the developmental process. It also opens the door to certain practices that were more difficult to do face-to-face, such as cyberbullying.
“People who haven’t taken action (directly) have a much harder time demonstrating harmful behavior on the Internet,” Dumas said.
“Zoom fatigue” can be caused by delayed social feedback, difficulty maintaining attention, people not showing their faces, postural problems, or slow response due to muted microphones. Poor brain synchronization can be added to that list, says Dumas.
“At the end of the day, we may come to the conclusion that a 15-minute face-to-face meeting is more effective than an hour-long online meeting.”
© 2023 The Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9415493/zoom-fatigue-online-communication-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The long-term development plan for the sustainable Wythenshawe Civic Center was announced following public consultation
- ‘Zoom fatigue’: Study suggests online communication is less effective than face-to-face
- Huge rise in deadly boat trips reflects Rohingya’s desperation: UNHCR
- 5 Easy Ways to Improve Gut Health
- ‘T20 is like fast food; it’s not cricket
- Role of Mutant p53 in Enhanced Atherosclerosis
- Adults in the U.S. secretly eat portions of their meals, even against doctor’s orders
- Lines Lands CAA Weekly Honor
- McCabe: Biden’s team ‘stuck between a rock and a hard place’
- No. 5 women’s tennis open double head spring slate for home use
- NFLer has a message for ‘the undersized kid living in Nebraska’
- 5 things to know about the new MacBook Pro