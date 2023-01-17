High airway mucosal antibodies reduce COVID-19 reinfection by 55%





One of the biggest questions throughout COVID-19 Pandemic re-infected. How likely are you? Are reinfections more severe than the initial infection? How does the emergence of new variants affect reinfection rates? In new research, Omicron COVID-19 variants generated durable mucosal antibodies that greatly reduced the risk of reinfection. Mucosal immunity is known to protect against other respiratory infections.of studywas published in lancet infectioninvestigated how high levels of mucosal immunoglobulin-A antibody (M-IgA) protect against reinfection with COVID-19. “Antibodies in the blood protect against serious disease,” said Charlotte Thålin, MD, associate professor at the Danderyd Hospital Department of Clinical Sciences and lead author of the study. For new SARS-CoV-2 variants, immunity needs to be strengthened at mucosal surfaces, the point of entry for the virus. ” Investigators recruited 2,149 health workers from Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. Since spring 2022, the study participant’s COVID-19 immune response has been monitored by routine blood tests and airway screenings. A substudy conducted in January and February 2022 screened 338 HCWs who received 3 doses of vaccine (2 doses of primary vaccine). COVID-19 vaccine series and one booster dose). The study found that participants with high airway mucosal IgA antibodies had half the risk of Omicron infection compared to participants with little or no airway antibodies. High concentrations of nasal SARS-CoV-2 WT spike immunoglobulin-A (M-IgA) have previously been shown to be effective against Omicron infection over a 4-week study period. With this study, the researchers found that patients with M-IgA concentrations at least in the 75th percentile at enrollment had a symptomatic breakthrough infection of BA.1, BA.2, or BA.5 at 8-month follow-up. Confirmed a 55% reduction in risk. – up period. Even mild Omicron infection increased M-IgA antibodies more than 40-fold. This result paves the way for further studies on the protection conferred by sustained mucosal IgA antibody responses in the airways. “It is hoped that the nasal vaccine will generate a mucosal immune response similar to that seen after infection, thereby blocking the chain of transmission,” Thålin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/high-mucosal-antibodies-in-airways-reduce-covid-19-reinfection-by-55- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos