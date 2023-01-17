Potential molecular mechanisms that increase COVID-19 risk in lung cancer





New analysis provides insight into molecular mechanisms that can lead to disease in people lung cancer Infection with SARS-CoV-2 increases risk of severe disease According to a new report on gene. A team of Brazilian researchers wrote that genes associated with SARS-CoV-2 entry show variable expression in lung cancer patients. They also identified 22 lung genes with differential expression in both lung cancer and COVID-19. They explained that cancer patients tend to have higher rates of severe COVID-19, but it is still unclear which mechanisms lead to the association. “The highest frequency of serious events is in COVID-19 patients with blood and lung cancers and/or metastases,” they wrote. One possible reason for the association with lung cancer, they said, is the increased expression of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 in lung cancer patients. The viral spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is ACE2The authors noted that it is more highly expressed in lung adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma compared to normal tissues. They decided to analyze how the molecular interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and lung cancer cells and tissues could reveal mechanisms that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 in lung cancer patients. Used transcriptomic data of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumors, and normal and cancerous lung cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. “We aimed to characterize the molecular mechanisms potentially associated with the onset and severity of COVID-19 in lung cancer patients and to predict the SARS-CoV-2-host cell interactome,” they said. writing. The analysis yielded several important findings. First, they found that the gene expression profile of lung cell lines infected with SARS-CoV-2 resembled that of primary lung tumors compared to non-malignant lung tissue. They also found that people with SCLC and NSCLC BRCA1 When CENPFboth oncogenes known to interact with SARS-CoV-2. “Also, TRIB3genes encoding putative host-SARS-CoV-2 interacting proteins associated with COVID-19 infection are co-expressed with upregulated genes MTHFD2, ADM2When GPT2 in all conditions tested,” the authors said. Finally, they noted that they identified biological processes and 22 host mediators of SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication that may be associated with COVID-19 onset and severity. The researchers said their findings suggest why COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for lung cancer patients, but they also pointed to the study’s limitations. The analysis is based on publicly available transcriptomic data and computational predictions that lung cancer and he may differ from real patients with COVID-19, they say. This analysis also did not delve into the different variants of SARS-CoV-2. They said the cell line on which this study was based does not capture all aspects of bulk tumor tissue. “Nevertheless, given the urgent need to better understand COVID-19, especially in high-risk patients such as lung cancer patients, this study addresses the genetic background associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. It opens up new exploratory opportunities to do so,” they said. . reference Cury SS, Oliveira JS, Biagi-Júnior CAO et al. Transcriptional profiles and common genes link lung cancer with COVID-19 onset and severity. gene2023;852:147047. doi:10.1016/j.gene.2022.147047

