Women warn about fears nail polish may have triggered cancer

Video Above: How Nail Polish Infects You One woman says what was supposed to be a relaxing trip to the nail salon didn’t go as well as she hoped, and doctors believe a bad manicure caused cancer to develop under her nails. Grace Carcia, mother of three, said: Fox 11 When I went to a different nail salon than usual, I noticed that my nails were damaged. “It was a new salon. I didn’t want to go to my original place because I had an appointment. The tech was aggressive on my cuticles…it was so painful. It looked like a blister.” she explained. When the finger did not heal after three months, she was seen by a doctor and referred to a dermatologist. After a biopsy, it was discovered Garcia had squamous cell carcinoma caused by a high-risk infection. human papillomavirusaccording to her primary care physician, Dr. Theo Soleimani. “Interestingly, nearly all the finger and nail-related skin cancers I’ve dealt with have been associated with high-risk HPV,” said Soleymani, noting that Garcia’s nail polish triggered the cancer. However, Garcia’s case is rare, Soleymani stresses. human papillomavirus — commonly known as HPV — is a common condition that is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Most people with HPV are unaware and have no problems. However, in some cases, certain types of HPV can cause genital warts or abnormal changes in cells that can transform into cancers, such as cervical cancer or, in Garcia’s case, squamous cell carcinoma. Regarding Garcia’s case, Dr. Deborah Lee said it was “likely related to HPV” but was not directly caused by nail polish. “I think it’s unlikely that the nail polish itself caused this woman’s skin cancer,” Lee said. cosmopolitan uk“It may have already started to grow, and the manicure trauma made it grow faster and be identified more quickly.” Lee said Garcia’s case should serve as a reminder to all of us to be vigilant against HPV. Lee explains that there is currently no test for HPV and it is done as part of cervical screening. “It’s essential to get regular cervical smears,” she stresses, noting that people with chronic illnesses and suppressed immune systems are at higher risk. Report any lumps, bumps, sores, or bleeding areas around or in your mouth to your doctor without delay,” says Lee. I will add. This article is not a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health care provider if you have any questions regarding your medical condition.

