



Over the past few months, I’ve been sharing activity metrics with my oldest friend on my Apple Watch, and it’s been eye-opening. Aside from the fact that he miraculously burns his 700 calories in the same workout that burns his 315 calories (on a nice day), he’s also good at standing. I’m here. while I? This is a work in progress. I often pay attention to the demands of my desk life. But under his influence, I doubled down on my efforts to game his day. Within two months of making an effort to get up regularly, I noticed a definite improvement in my productivity. From circling the kitchen island with a seltzer in hand to walking up to the rooftop to catch some fresh Brooklyn air, the various travel breaks have driven me to get more done. But moving more throughout the day is not However About the to-do list. Too much sitting has been shown to increase the risk of diabetes, dementia, heart disease, and more. Say “Your body needs to be active” Personal Trainer Corey Lewis, co-founder and CEO of 1and1 Life. “It wasn’t designed to be sedentary, so it’s great to encourage opportunities to be active throughout the day. It can also help keep you away from accidental injuries caused by inactive joints and muscles. Other evidence about the benefits of regular movement (and the downsides of sitting uninterrupted) has been mounting for some time.one 2018 survey A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed that people who sat for only 3 hours each day (versus 7 hours) were 33% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease.And if you are actually choosing to enter exercise snacks? good, research Three smaller bouts of exercise (about 12 minutes each) have been shown to be more effective in lowering and maintaining blood sugar levels longer than one 30-minute bout. The benefits are clear. Here are five ways to put it into practice. 1. Add movement to your commute If you’re heading to the office these days, think about how you can add a little walk to your commute. Instead Lewis recommends getting up 30 minutes earlier and adding a 30 minute walk to his commute. “It doesn’t have to be the entire period,” he adds. “Consider getting off public transit and taking a few steps 30 minutes before work stops.” If you’re driving, consider parking a short distance away. 2. Do the desk movement exercise Every hour on the hour, try to move your body in ways that help open your ribcage. Austin based performance coach Christian Placencia “When our ribcage gets really locked, it can lead to lower back problems,” he says. It can be as simple as stretching, keep doing this for 1 minute, then continue your neck.”

