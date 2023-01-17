Health
Most COVID-19 symptoms resolve within a year after mild infection
COVID-19 infection was significantly associated with increased risk of several conditions, including loss of smell and taste, concentration and memory impairment.
According to a large study published in , most long-term symptoms that occur after mild COVID-19 infection resolve within a year. BMJ.
In addition, researchers found that vaccinated individuals had a lower risk of dyspnea, the most common symptom that develops after mild infections, compared to unvaccinated individuals. These findings suggest that the majority of mild cases do not suffer severe or chronic long-term illness, even though COVID-19 has long been feared and debated since the start of the pandemic. I’m here.
Long-term COVID-19 is defined as symptoms persisting for more than 4 weeks after initial COVID-19 infection or new symptoms appear. In March 2022, an estimated 1.5 million people (2.4% of the population) in the UK reported prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, mainly consisting of fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell, loss of taste and difficulty concentrating.
However, the association between long-term clinical effects of COVID-19 lasting 1 year after mild infection and age, gender, COVID-19 variant, and vaccination status is unknown. To address this, researchers compared the health status of an uninfected individual to that of an individual who recovered from her mild COVID-19 one year after infection.
They used the electronic records of Israel’s large public health facility, where about 2 million members were tested for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and October 1, 2021. Did. A group of uninfected matched with 51% females, with an average age of 25 years.
Researchers assessed the status of unimmunized participants with and without COVID-19 infection, controlling for age, sex, and COVID-19 variant, during the early (30–180 days) post-infection period. and late (180–360 days) periods. The status of COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated people was also compared over the same time period.
To ensure that only mild illness was evaluated, researchers excluded patients hospitalized with more serious illness. Other potentially influencing factors such as alcohol intake, smoking status, socioeconomic level, and various pre-existing chronic diseases were also considered.
Studies show that COVID-19 infection, both early and late, causes several symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, impaired concentration and memory, dyspnea, weakness, heart palpitations, strep tonsillitis, and dizziness. was significantly associated with an increased risk of the condition. period. Hair loss, chest pain, cough, muscle pain, and respiratory problems resolved in the later stages.
For example, compared to uninfected individuals, a study found that mild COVID-19 infection was associated with a 4.5-fold higher risk of loss of smell and taste in the early stages and an almost 3-fold higher risk in the later stages. I understand. The overall burden of post-infection conditions during the 12-month study period was highest for weakness and dyspnea.
When the condition was evaluated by age, dyspnea was the most common, appearing in 5 of the 6 age groups, but was less common in the 19-40, 41-60, and 60+ age groups. It persisted through the year after infection. Muscle weakness appeared in 4 of the 6 age groups and persisted in late stages only in the 19-40 year old group and he 41-60 year old group.
The study also found small differences between male and female patients, with fewer outcomes in children than in adults in the early stages of COVID-19, with most resolved in later stages. Findings were similar for wild-type, alpha, and delta his COVID-19 variants.
Vaccinated infected individuals had a lower risk of respiratory distress, as did other conditions, compared with unvaccinated infected individuals.
The study authors noted several limitations, such as imperfect measurements within medical records, so the data may not fully reflect the reported diagnosis and outcome. -19 patients cannot rule out the possibility of more frequent access to health services, resulting in increased reporting of potential COVID-19-related outcomes in these patients and increased screening.
Despite these limitations, this is a large, detailed analysis of health records across a diverse population and one of the longest follow-up studies to date in patients with mild COVID-19. The findings should apply to similar Western populations around the world.
“Our study suggests that patients with mild COVID-19 are at risk for a small number of health outcomes, most of which resolve within a year of diagnosis,” the researchers said. “Importantly, patients who were vaccinated against breakthrough infections had a reduced risk of prolonged dyspnea compared to unvaccinated people,” said the study. All outcomes were equally risky.”
