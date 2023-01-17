Cancer deaths are declining, but cancer fears are not. why?

cancer. The very word is terrifying. Terrifying synonyms include malignancy, disease, rot, and withering (“the cancer of society”). In one survey, two-thirds of those asked, “What is the first word that comes to mind when you hear that word?” cancer? ” “Die,” he said. Several other surveys have found that people worry about cancer more than any other disease, including heart disease, which kills about 100,000 people a year. (there were 696,962 died from heart disease, 602,350 died from cancer, 2020.)

However, over the last few decades, overall cancer mortality in the United States has declined.The American Cancer Society just report Cancer mortality in the United States has fallen 33% since 1991. Currently, her two-thirds of all cancers (with over 200 different types and more subtypes) can be treated as chronic diseases or completely cured (cancer not without). During some of these treatments there was considerable pain.)

The history and psychology of cancer phobia

Why is the fear of cancer so strong? More importantly, what effect does that fear have on our health? cancer phobia We continue to cause great harm to individuals and society.

Cancer scare is relatively new. Only 100 years ago, cancer became one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Prior to that, she could not live long enough for all the mutations to occur in one cell of hers, leading to uncontrolled cell proliferation and ravenous metastatic spread of cells throughout the body. Most cancers occur in people over the age of 55. Life expectancy in 1900 he was in his forties.

Two Decades of Controversy in the 50’s and 60’s smoking It caused cancer and popularized the taboo word “cancer”. Early environmental movements, movies, books and news media baked the cancer scare into the zeitgeist.

National cancer laws symbolically started In 1971, it declared a “war on cancer” and promised a comprehensive “cure” for all cancers, but the promise remains unfulfilled. The progress reflected in the new statistics is real, dramatic, but incremental. And more than 600,000 people die from cancer each year in the United States.

Cancer is also uniquely frightening for inherent psychological reasons. We fear risks that we think we cannot control, and the majority of people still believe that cancer cannot be controlled because a diagnosis of cancer automatically means death. As with many types of cancer, we fear risks with greater pain and suffering. There are few people in America who have not been exposed to this cruel disease.

The Harm of Fear

The fear of cancer is seared into our roots. But just accepting that reality is dangerously naive. Because the fear of cancer can sometimes do more harm than the disease itself. About 15,000 women in the United States each year undergo a partial or complete (or sometimes double) mastectomy to treat some forms of breast cancer. ductal carcinoma in situ, In low-grade forms, survival or 100% without treatment. almost 80,000 people People diagnosed with a slow-growing, low-risk type of prostate cancer are almost certain to have little harm in their lifetime and undergo aggressive surgery or radiation anyway. People have had surgery to remove their thyroid after finding small nodules of cancer cells. Even after being told that the survival rate for the same type of cancer is over 99%. without treatment.

These “terror excisions” harm tens of thousands of people. Serious side effects (lifelong chest and arm pain after mastectomy, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence after prostatectomy), and rarely death from surgical complications. And they cost billions of dollars. The U.S. healthcare system spends about $6 billion a year treating the cancer that terrifies us.

We also spend billions of dollars screening for cancers that are known to do more harm than good to certain age groups. Scaring people with false positives or scare people into more aggressive and potentially harmful treatments after detecting “overdiagnosed” cancers that are very unlikely to do harm. is reported as In 2017, 2.5 million people aged 40–44 years and 11 million people aged 75 years and older underwent some type of colorectal cancer screening, for a total of 13.5 million people, and such screening is recommended. I was out of age.

I understand your desire to be audited. Screening makes us feel like we are doing something about risk, or controlling it. A recent example.Ah study reported that doctors continue to prescribe prostate cancer screening tests for men over the age of 70. (Most prostate cancers in men at that age grow very slowly and eventually die. will die. When cancer but not from ) What is the reason for these tests? A desire to control oneself against the fear of cancer.

We need to rethink that fear. Cancer is a leading cause of death. Yes, and too often cruel. But now there are cases where our fears outweigh the risks, and those cases do more harm than the disease itself. Our emotional relationship with the emperor of all diseases has not kept up with the progress we have made against cancer. .

Note: Statistics in this essay are from the book. cure cancer-phobia: how risks, fears and worries mislead us, It will be published this fall by Johns Hopkins University Press.