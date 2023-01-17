How contagious is the flu?





During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and other precautions have reduced influenza outbreaks. But as people resume normal activities, flu outbreaks are surging. our experts, Nora Tothnian, M.D.physician Hackensack University Medical Centerconsider what this means and how to prevent the spread of the flu. “While influenza is not as deadly as other viruses facing the world, it should not be taken lightly,” says Dr. Tosnian. “We need to stay vigilant this year and do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and safe.” How does influenza spread? Influenza is primarily spread from person to person when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, spreading small respiratory droplets containing the virus. Some particles remain in the air while others are inhaled and infected. “It’s possible to get the flu from surfaces, but it’s less likely,” says Dr. Tosnian. How long are people contagious? A person who has the flu is most contagious 3 to 4 days after the illness begins.However, some people may shed the virus The day before the onset of symptoms When Within 7 days after onsetPeople with weakened immune systems and young children can be infected longer. How to prevent influenza It’s difficult to know where the flu is lurking, but there are many things you can do to help prevent its spread. Get vaccinated. of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now reports that the 2022/2023 influenza vaccine formulations are in good agreement with strains circulating nationwide.

Avoid contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick. "Remember that the flu primarily spreads from person to person, so isolating the disease can help everyone," says Dr. Tosunian.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow when sneezing or coughing.

Wash your hands frequently for 30 seconds. You can also sing "Happy Birthday" twice to match the timing.

Avoid touching your face. The face has many openings and mucous membranes, making it easy for unwanted microbes to enter.

Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces. "Masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and are also effective in preventing the spread of influenza," says Dr. Tossounian. Social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and others) is also beneficial.

“Masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and are also effective in preventing the spread of influenza,” says Dr. Tossounian. Social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and others) is also beneficial. Practice healthy habits like eating right, exercising, and getting quality sleep. These habits contribute to a healthy and robust immune system and help fight viruses such as the flu. “Viruses are part of life and cannot be ignored. But if everyone stays vigilant and does their part, the potential is there to keep everyone healthy and safe throughout the cold and flu season.” is much higher,” says Dr. Tosnian. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

