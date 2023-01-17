Practicing Meditation Makes Your Gut Microbiome Healthier





Recent medical interest in gut microbiota As a center of health. In fact, the microbiome-gut-brain axis has been proven to influence mental and physical health. Meditation, an inner mental exercise that brings your attention to the present moment, can also affect your physical and mental health. However, after years of meditation practice, little research has been done on the fecal microbiota. new studywas published in general psychiatryexamined the effects of long-term deep meditation on gut microbiota structure. To study the gut microbiota, researchers performed 16S rRNA gene sequencing in fecal samples from 56 Tibetan Buddhist monks and neighbors. After sequencing the data, the researchers utilized linear discriminant analysis effect sizes (LEfSe) to identify differences in the gut microbial communities of the two groups. They also analyzed biochemical markers in plasma from the study cohort. Interestingly, the α-diversity index of the meditation and control groups differed significantly. Categorized by genus, Prevotella When bacteroides Meditating Tibetan Buddhist monks were much richer. The LEfSe analysis revealed that the meditation group was also enriched. Megamonas When Faecalibacteriumtwo highly beneficial bacterial genera. Functional prediction analysis showed several pathways such as glycan biosynthesis, metabolism and lipopolysaccharide biosynthesis that were significantly enriched in the meditation group. Plasma levels in the meditation group revealed significantly lower clinical risk factors such as total cholesterol and apolipoprotein B. These findings led the study authors to conclude that long-term traditional Tibetan Buddhist meditation can have positive effects on physical and mental health. They confirmed that the gut microbiota composition of the monks was distinguishable as being healthier than that of the control group. Richer microbiota in meditating monks was associated with lower risk of anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular disease. “Overall, these results suggest that meditation plays a positive role in mind-body state and well-being,” the researchers concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/practicing-meditation-leads-to-a-healthier-gut-microbiome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos