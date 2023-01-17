Six minutes of HIIT may help delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Share on Pinterest High-intensity exercise may have protective effects on brain health, according to new research. Image credit: Karen NM Caetano Karen/EyeEm/Getty Images Previous research has shown that intermittent fasting and a physically active lifestyle may slow the age-related cognitive decline that is a natural part of aging. I’m here.

A new study finds that exercise, especially short-term, high-intensity exercise, can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.

This study found that high-intensity exercise was a more efficient way to increase DBNF levels than fasting alone. Aging is associated with cognitive decline. Studies show that cognitive ability peaks around the age of 20. 30. General symptoms Associated with age-related cognitive decline include: Impaired reasoning and problem-solving skills

Decreased verbal and numeracy skills

poor memory Some cognitive decline is inevitable, but research shows that good nutrition When exercise It helps keep your mind healthy as well as your body. “There is a considerable amount of evidence that exercise has a significant ability to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. […] “Preventive medicine for lifestyle-related diseases”, […] Making multiple lifestyle changes is likely to reduce risk.” Dr. Ryan GrattSenior Brain Health Coach and Director of the FitBrain Program at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica. intermittent fasting Both (IF) and exercise have been shown to slow age-related cognitive decline. However, the different processes both promote a “brain substrate switch,” redirecting the brain from using glucose as its primary fuel source. the study We show that IF lowers glucose levels and increases the number of circulating ketones, which are the brain’s primary fuel source. twenty five% of brain fuel. This fuel switch is associated with increased levels of neuroprotective proteins — brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) — Associated brain health BDNF plays an important role in cell survival and growth and influences learning and memory functions. Low levels of BDNF are associated with various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. A new study, now led by Dr. Kate N. Thomas, Senior Lecturer at the University of Otago, has found that even short periods of high-intensity exercise can increase levels of BDNF. This research journal of physiology

so crossover trial, the research team examined 12 healthy, healthy participants aged 18 to 56 years. Half of the participants were female, all had her BMI less than 25, and all engaged in regular physical activity. People with chronic illnesses and taking medication daily were excluded from the study. All participants underwent four different research plans. 20 hour fast

90 minutes of low-intensity cycling calculated at 25% of the participant’s peak oxygen consumption

Six minutes of high-intensity cycling calculated at 100% of the participant’s peak oxygen consumption

Combining exercise and fasting Blood samples were tested for BDNF, glucose, insulin, and Ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate along with the platelet count.

The research team found a 9-fold increase in ketone body availability after 20 hours of fasting, which was not associated with significant changes in BDNF levels. In contrast, serum BDNF increased by up to 14% after 90 minutes of light cycling, regardless of whether participants fasted. rice field. Six minutes of high-intensity cycling increased the amount of circulating BDNF up to 5-fold over longer sessions of low-intensity cycling. This increase was associated with a six-fold increase in lactate levels regardless of participants’ fasting. No increase in lactate levels was evident with low-intensity exercise. The researchers also found that exercise increased circulating platelet count by 20%, concluding that exercise had a greater impact on platelet count than fasting.

medical news today We spoke with the study’s lead author Travis Gibbonson the importance of exercise type in this study. He explained:[…] Any type of exercise is perfectly fine as long as it is intense enough to produce some lactic acid. The intensity required to do it is related to each individual. “ He went on to say that while the study participants worked hard, they did not have the best work rate. I will do my best for [seconds]” “[P]People have a pretty good sense of pacing and choose an intensity that they feel they can sustain for at least that period of time,” he noted.

“I love seeing data that encourages people to live actively outdoors. It’s becoming clearer and clearer that just getting up and going out and aging, rather than looking for it, is a much easier, more effective and fairer way to stay ‘healthy’,” Gibbons says. explained. Dr. Ryan GrattGibbons, a personal trainer and brain health coach at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, was not involved in the study. “[M]Most people, with or without cognitive decline, may not have the optimal “exercise prescription” for brain health, and an opportunity exists to fill that gap in clinical practice.

— Dr. Ryan Gratt “[…] This study, […] “This is of interest to further our understanding of how exercise variables such as intensity and duration, in combination with dietary behavior, influence factors of brain health such as BDNF expression,” said Dr. Glatt. MNT. “The most interesting part of this study is the combination of fasting and exercise and the individual arms. It’s important because it’s a diet,” he continued. “[I]It is appropriate to develop a lifestyle that prioritizes brain health before symptoms of neurodegeneration appear. “

— Travis Gibbons, study author

This study is limited by the small sample size and lack of a control group. “[T]His study, due to its low statistical power and multimodal study design, raises more questions than answers,” commented Dr Glatt. However, the authors argue that exercise is “an accessible, affordable, efficient and equitable intervention” that can be easily incorporated into daily life. “Another question may be what the significance of BDNF expression is in the context of this study, as cognition and other aspects of brain function were not measured.[…]added Dr. Gratt. He said future research will explore “how important those benefits are, what kinds of benefits exist (cognition, brain function, structure, or mood), and how long those benefits last.” emphasized the need to focus on