High demand for diabetes drugs helps treat other ailments, leading to shortages





Glasgow, Kentucky (WBKO) – The United States continues to face shortages of medical supplies and medicines. Medicines used to treat diabetes are perhaps one of the biggest shortages. According to Kentucky Health News, the number of diabetes patients in Kentucky has increased 28% since 2011. Meanwhile, the FDA has approved Ozempic for the treatment of type II diabetes. Dr. Erica Gillette, MD, TJ Samson Family Center, said: The benefits of drugs don’t end there. Kentucky’s adult obesity rate is the second highest in the nation. Doctors have also found Ozempic to help with weight loss, allowing them to safely prescribe off-label drugs to people who meet obesity criteria. Dr. Kristina Wright-Gue, DO, TJ Samson Family Center said: The drug’s multiple uses have created serious shortages. “So it was released with the idea that this is a great diabetes drug. Oh wait, it’s now working for heart failure. Oh wait, now it’s working for obesity. but we weren’t able to triple our output,” explains Wright-Gue. Many stories about the deficiency are that it is used for irresponsible weight loss. But TJ Regional Health doctors say this factor is not the only reason for the deficiency. “I think improper use is probably another reason, but if you don’t understand that it’s multifactorial, I don’t think it’s as bad as people think,” Gillette said. Officials add that extreme demand is causing shortages due to multifunctional use and Covid-induced supply chain problems. . “We’re running out of saline flushes to use for IVs. We’re running out of liquid Tylenol to give our pediatric patients. We’re running out of amoxicillin,” said Wright Gu. Are you using it for weight loss and creating a shortage on its own? We had materials that were not available.” Doctors at TJ Samson say patients prescribed Ozempic should let their pharmacist know when they have reached their weekly supply so they can have a refill ready. Copyright 2023 WBKO. all rights reserved.

