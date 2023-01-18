Short, high-intensity exercise may protect the brain





Even short periods of high-intensity exercise may keep your brain healthy. Scientists behind a recent study in New Zealand found that about six minutes of intense physical activity performed regularly may protect against age-related cognitive decline. Did. Strenuous activity not only delays onset Alzheimer’s disease It may also help prevent other neurodegenerative diseases such as other dementias Parkinson’s diseaseaccording to researchers. in the A study published this month in journal of physiologyflat Intense cycling for just 6 minutes It was shown to increase a protein essential for brain formation, learning and memory. Called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), this protein plays an important role in the growth of synapses between nerve cells. . past reviews (PDF). BDNF also supports brain plasticity, or the ability to modify and form new connections that occur during learning or as a compensation for damage to specific areas of the brain. Certain drugs such as antidepressants SSRIs When Ketaminewhich may increase BDNF protein levels. san diego health“We recognized the need to explore non-pharmacological approaches that can preserve brain capacity. Humans can harness this capacity to naturally increase BDNF to aid in healthy aging,” he said. study authors said. Travis GibbonsPostgraduate Researcher in Cardiovascular Physiology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. Short periods of intense exercise may increase brain-boosting proteins In previous studies, both exercise When fasting May increase BDNF. Based on this study, Gibbons and his colleagues recruited 12 physically active participants (6 males and 6 females, aged 18 to his 56 years). Participants came to the lab twice, after he had eaten and after he had fasted for 20 hours. The research team collected blood samples when participants were resting (fed and fasted states), during 90 minutes of light exercise, and immediately after 6 minutes of high-intensity cycling. The samples revealed a 4- to 5-fold increase in the concentration of BDNF in blood taken after high-intensity exercise compared to samples taken after fasting or after prolonged light exercise. There was no change in BDNF concentration after the exercise, and it increased slightly after long-term light exercise. Related: 8 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain Based on the results, the study authors concluded that high-intensity exercise was the most effective way to increase BDNF when compared to light-exercise fasting for a day or 90 minutes. We noted that exercise increased BDNF and cerebral blood flow, whether in the fed or fasted state. “Exercise may be a healthy stimulus for blood vessels in the brain,” says Gibbons. “Vascular dementia is a common neurodegenerative disease that can be prevented by improving vascular health. forms of dementia“ Exercise may change the brain’s fuel sources As to why exercise increases BDNF levels, the mechanism is still unclear and needs further investigation, according to the study authors. They hypothesize that these activities may alter the brain’s fuel sources. For example, the brain may metabolize lactate instead of glucose during exercise, resulting in increased BDNF levels in the blood. Scientists are also studying the effects of fasting on brain health Previous studies have shown that fasting enhances BDNF, so scientists thought participants might see this type of improvement after fasting. “We were surprised that the 20-hour fast did not affect the BDNF response,” says Gibbons. “A human may need to fast from 48 hours to 72 hours to see the effects of BDNF.” Gibbons and his collaborators are now looking at how longer periods of fasting (eg, up to 3 days) affect BDNF. “I’m interested in whether vigorous exercise at the start of the fast promotes the beneficial effects of fasting,” says Gibbons. “fasting and exercise They are rarely studied together. We believe that the combined use of fasting and exercise can optimize BDNF production in the human brain. “

