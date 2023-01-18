Health
A timed diet may help you lose weight and improve organ health
- A new study has found that time-restricted feeding (TRF) can affect gene activity in mice.
- Across the body, 22 types of tissue were affected.
- Time-restricted eating (TRE) has been shown to have many positive benefits for human health.
- The researchers’ findings may guide TRE therapy in humans.
Overall, effects were shown in 22 different tissue types throughout the body, including heart, lung, liver, brain and intestine.
According to the study authors, “Nearly 80% of all genes show differential expression or rhythm under TRF in at least one tissue.”
They suggest that future research may guide the use of TREs to treat a variety of human medical conditions.
Shereen JegtvigNutritionist and author, teaching at the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
“Other forms of IF are more difficult and involve sometimes fasting for a day or limiting caloric intake to about 500 or so every other day,” Jegtvig said.
Lead author of the study, panda Ph.D., Rita and Richard Atkinson Chairs at the Salk Institute for Biology in La Jolla, Calif. leaving the nutrient is not consumed.
Panda further added, “There is no explicit limit on energy intake during a meal. TRE allows for water consumption outside of designated meal times, but in some cases, such as unsweetened tea or black coffee. of non-caloric beverages are allowed.
He further suggested that the fasting period should be customized to the individual based on their sleep duration and schedule.
Panda notes that the fasting community often uses the term “intermittent fasting” or “IF” to refer to time-restricted non-dietary regimens, so TRE (or TRF for animal studies) is the most accurate. I added that it is a useful term. [M]Most scientific research uses this term, and the curious can search for it to find peer-reviewed scientific publications. “
Panda notes that previous studies have focused on linking TRF/TRE to a fairly small number of genes in the liver, but by examining 22 different organs and brain regions and every gene in the genome, this study said to have expanded significantly.
To do this, Panda and his team allowed a control group of mice to eat as much as they wanted, and another group to consume food only during a nine-hour feeding window.
All mice were fed a diet corresponding to the Western human diet, all supplied with the same number of calories.
At week 7, researchers took samples from the designated organs and brain regions of the mice every 2 hours for 24 hours.
What they found was that compared to controls, TRF mice experienced genomic responses in nearly all tissues and brain regions.
“These changes indicate that TRF improves autophagy, mitochondrial function, DNA damage repair, protein homeostasis, RNA folding, fatty acid oxidation, glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and more,” said Panda. . “These pathways also predict the potential benefits of TRF by reducing the risk of atherosclerosis, kidney disease, intestinal dysbiosis, and various intestinal diseases.”
Panda pointed out that TRE/TRF have previously been shown to have multiple potential benefits for human health.
“[It] It has been shown to prevent, improve management, and in some cases reverse several health conditions,” Panda said.
That list includes, but is not limited to, conditions such as:
- glucose intolerance
- insulin resistance
- high blood pressure
- Dyslipidemia
- fatty liver disease
- chronic inflammation
- Sleeping disorder
- Decline in heart function due to aging
Jegtvig adds that restricting meal times can also help with weight loss because you eat less.
“It can also affect insulin and appetite hormone levels, but you don’t have to count calories, but most of the effects are probably from reducing calories,” she said.
Small studies suggest that Jegtvig may also ameliorate risk factors for metabolic syndrome and heart disease, although not specific to TRE and may be a side effect of weight loss per se. says there is.
Jegtvig concluded by advising that if you are about to practice TRE or any other form of IF, the feeding period should not be viewed as an opportunity to indulge in unhealthy foods.
“There should be an occasional snack or treat in the diet, but it’s important to nourish yourself with healthy foods,” she said.
