Health
How nitrates in meat increase risk
- Nitrates and nitrites occur naturally in soil and water. They are also used in food to maintain shelf life.
- According to researchers, nitrates and nitrites in processed meats and other foods may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
- However, experts point out that some nitrates and nitrites in vegetables can help improve blood pressure and gut health.
Consumption of food and drink, including nitrates and nitrites may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetesaccording to, study It was published today in PLOS Medicine.
of NutriNet-Sante project is a web-based study started in 2009. In the new study, researchers accessed data collected for his cohort NutriNet-Sante from 104,168 participants.
All participants are 15 years of age or older and volunteer to self-report updates on medical history, diet, lifestyle, and critical health.
Scientists in the new study delved into exposure data to nitrites and nitrates based on participants’ self-reported dietary data.
Nitrite and nitrate occur naturally in soil and water. It is also used in foods such as highly processed meats to extend shelf life.
Researchers reported that participants who reported high intakes of nitrites had an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
“This was a landmark study because at this time there is no consensus on whether nitrites/nitrates are harmful or beneficial with respect to insulin resistance and metabolic health.” Dr. Caroline Messeran endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York.
“Several
The authors of the study reported an association between nitrites and nitrates and type 2 diabetes. However, they noted that association is not the same as causation.
“In order to be able to make recommendations as to what levels of nitrate intake may pose a health risk, and whether naturally occurring nitrates have the same health impacts as nitrates added to food, further I need to do research.” Erin Palinsky-WadeRD, CDES, a registered dietitian and author of “2 Day Diabetes Diet,” told Healthline.
Some health advocates warn about the dangers of nitrates and nitrites and point to their potential contribution to the development of cancer.
“Food companies use nitrates as preservatives in processed foods, especially meat, to stop bacterial growth and extend shelf life.” Dr. Nazia HussainEndocrinology Specialist at NYU Langone, DO, New York.
“with a significantly high nitrate content (in the form of) sodium nitrate) hams, bacon, deli meats and hot dogs,” she told Healthline. contained in nature.
“Our bodies use nitrates nitric oxideIt has several important physiological functions, such as blood vessels and metabolism,” Hussein explained. There has been a long-standing debate about whether it should be banned as a food additive.”
Some studies have suggested that nitrates and nitrites colon, kidneyWhen stomach cancerby
Nitrates and nitrites occur naturally in soil, water, and the human body. Bacteria and enzymes in our bodies break down nitrates and convert nitrites to nitric oxide. This chemical is essential for vascular health, blood pressure and overall cardiovascular health.
Nitrate-containing vegetables account for approximately 85% of nitrate consumption. Association of Food Technologists.
“I think this study helps support the long-standing argument that nitrates are found in the body. processed food It can hurt,” said Hussein. “The new evidence we have learned is that even nitrates naturally found in food and water can be harmful. No, but perhaps the amount of nitrates in our environment after generations of soil contamination and contamination may hold some answers.
Some European countries, such as France and Great Britain, Banning or reducing nitrates and nitrites Found in processed meats due to its association with cancer.
Avoiding all nitrates and nitrites is not necessarily the answer.
Some nitrates help reduce bacterial growth and infection in the gastrointestinal tract and help regulate blood pressure.
“To minimize your exposure to nitrites, you should check labels for sodium and potassium nitrites or consider limiting your intake of processed meats such as bacon, ham, and salami.” Messer said.
“We don’t recommend restricting foods that are naturally high in nitrates,” said Palinksi-Wade. “Some of these foods, such as beetroot, offer benefits such as lowering blood pressure levels.” (This is very important for diabetics who are at high risk for heart disease).”
“At the moment, consuming these foods (mostly vegetables) has more positive benefits than limiting or avoiding them.” Focus on reducing your intake of processed foods that you’re eating, but don’t avoid vegetables.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/type-2-diabetes-how-nitrates-in-meat-and-other-foods-can-increase-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How nitrates in meat increase risk
- A timed diet may help you lose weight and improve organ health
- Rampado earns third Conference Weekly Award
- What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the new highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant
- Is it time for another COVID booster? It’s complicated
- Short, high-intensity exercise may protect the brain
- Men’s tennis excited for home opener Wednesday against St. Mary’s
- Screening for SMA in neonates reduces functional burden and associated complications
- New guidelines for treating childhood obesity suggest more drastic interventions
- High demand for diabetes drugs helps treat other ailments, leading to shortages
- Zier earns VaSID All-State honors
- Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions – report