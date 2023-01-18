How nitrates in meat increase risk

Share on Pinterest Nitrates and nitrites are found not only in processed meats, but also in vegetables and other foods. Dejan Beokovic/Stocksy Nitrates and nitrites occur naturally in soil and water. They are also used in food to maintain shelf life.

According to researchers, nitrates and nitrites in processed meats and other foods may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

However, experts point out that some nitrates and nitrites in vegetables can help improve blood pressure and gut health. Consumption of food and drink, including nitrates and nitrites may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetesaccording to, study It was published today in PLOS Medicine. of NutriNet-Sante project is a web-based study started in 2009. In the new study, researchers accessed data collected for his cohort NutriNet-Sante from 104,168 participants. All participants are 15 years of age or older and volunteer to self-report updates on medical history, diet, lifestyle, and critical health. Scientists in the new study delved into exposure data to nitrites and nitrates based on participants’ self-reported dietary data.

Nitrite and nitrate occur naturally in soil and water. It is also used in foods such as highly processed meats to extend shelf life. Researchers reported that participants who reported high intakes of nitrites had an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “This was a landmark study because at this time there is no consensus on whether nitrites/nitrates are harmful or beneficial with respect to insulin resistance and metabolic health.” Dr. Caroline Messeran endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. “Several animal research suggested that nitrates/nitrites improve glucose tolerance, whereas other studies have drawn opposite conclusions.Researchers haven’t explored this properly, except in tiny future humans study in Iran,” Messer told Healthline. “No studies have differentiated food and water sources of nitrites/nitrates from food additive sources. ), the issue has become even more important in recent times. The authors of the study reported an association between nitrites and nitrates and type 2 diabetes. However, they noted that association is not the same as causation. “In order to be able to make recommendations as to what levels of nitrate intake may pose a health risk, and whether naturally occurring nitrates have the same health impacts as nitrates added to food, further I need to do research.” Erin Palinsky-WadeRD, CDES, a registered dietitian and author of “2 Day Diabetes Diet,” told Healthline.

Some health advocates warn about the dangers of nitrates and nitrites and point to their potential contribution to the development of cancer. “Food companies use nitrates as preservatives in processed foods, especially meat, to stop bacterial growth and extend shelf life.” Dr. Nazia HussainEndocrinology Specialist at NYU Langone, DO, New York. “with a significantly high nitrate content (in the form of) sodium nitrate) hams, bacon, deli meats and hot dogs,” she told Healthline. contained in nature. “Our bodies use nitrates nitric oxideIt has several important physiological functions, such as blood vessels and metabolism,” Hussein explained. There has been a long-standing debate about whether it should be banned as a food additive.” Some studies have suggested that nitrates and nitrites colon, kidneyWhen stomach cancerby National Cancer Institute .

Nitrates and nitrites occur naturally in soil, water, and the human body. Bacteria and enzymes in our bodies break down nitrates and convert nitrites to nitric oxide. This chemical is essential for vascular health, blood pressure and overall cardiovascular health. Nitrate-containing vegetables account for approximately 85% of nitrate consumption. Association of Food Technologists. “I think this study helps support the long-standing argument that nitrates are found in the body. processed food It can hurt,” said Hussein. “The new evidence we have learned is that even nitrates naturally found in food and water can be harmful. No, but perhaps the amount of nitrates in our environment after generations of soil contamination and contamination may hold some answers. Some European countries, such as France and Great Britain, Banning or reducing nitrates and nitrites Found in processed meats due to its association with cancer.