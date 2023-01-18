Health
These two diseases may be behind the disease
- Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can lead to different stages of vision loss.
- A new study shows how two natural deposits, drusen and SSD, influence the development of AMD.
- Deposits affect the type of fluorescence naturally produced by the retina.
- This discovery will enable doctors to better diagnose and treat AMD patients.
Nearly 20 million Americans over the age of 40 live together age-related macular degeneration According to (AMD)
Of that number, about 1% experience vision-threatening AMD.
AMD is an eye condition that occurs when part of the retina breaks down.
However, new
“AMD is the leading cause of severe visual impairment in the 65+ population,” he said. Dr. Janet S. SandnesHe is the Medical Director of the Hoover Low Vision Clinic at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and an expert in low vision, macular and retinal disorders.
“In the early stages, it only causes a mild loss of vision and the need for adequate lighting,” she told Healthline. , making it difficult to recognize faces and perform other detailed tasks.”
There are two types of AMD, wet and dry.
“Dry AMD consists of drusen and atrophy and tends to progress slowly,” says Storey. “Wet AMD, on the other hand, is characterized by bleeding behind the eye and fluid with rapid vision loss.”
Sunness explained that all AMD patients have a dry form to begin with. Wet AMD is considered an advanced stage along with advanced dry macular degeneration.
Two types of deposits, termed ‘drusen’ and ‘subretinal drusenoid deposits’ (SSD), were previously noted as manifestations of AMD.
The researchers looked at different parts of 23 different eyes in 18 patients with advanced AMD and found that these deposits affected the eye’s fluorescence, called autofluorescence (AF), produced naturally by the retina. I made sure it was given.
“If the retina is ‘disease’, the retinal fluorescence may be abnormal,” he explained. Dr. Philip Storya board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained retinal specialist, was not involved in the study.
“For lipofuscin, you get a brighter signal. [a byproduct of photoreceptor breakdown] accumulate,” he said. “Dark signal [are emitted] When there is complete photoreceptor death called atrophy.
Autofluorescence “is too dim to be seen with the naked eye, so we created a sensitive diagnostic tool to see it,” he explained. Dr. R. Theodore SmithPhD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and co-author of the study.
Smith explained that AMD patients have abnormal patches of bright or dark AF.
In a new study, measured AF light was twice as bright in eyes with SSD than AF seen in people with drusen deposits.
“The findings are important because they clearly show that SDD and drusen are different diseases,” Smith argued. This means they must be diagnosed and treated separately. ”
What you need to know about drusen and SSDs
These deposits may be small, but they can have a big impact on your vision.
So what exactly are they?
“Drusen are tiny yellow deposits that form between the retina and the choroid, the layer of blood vessels that nourish the retina.” Dr. Michael Cooneya vitreoretinal surgeon at Vitreoretinal Macular Consultant in New York, explained to Healthline.
“They are composed of different protein and lipid components, such as lipids, collagen and proteoglycans,” he added.
SSDs are similar, but they form under the retina and are “mainly composed of lipids and proteins,” Cooney said.
Cooney revealed that drusen and SSD are believed to occur as a result of three factors:
- chronic inflammation
- Accumulation of waste products in the retina
- Damage to the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells that support the retina.
When it comes to visual impact, Smith found SSDs to be more detrimental. “Compared with drusen, SDD has twice the rate of progression to advanced AMD and is strongly correlated with life-threatening major vascular disease.”
SSD described as possible early warning sign of undetected cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease Doctor.Sam DahlUTHealth Director of the Department of Ophthalmology and Retina at McGovern Medical School in Houston.
As such, patients “may be advised to undergo more in-depth follow-up by a physician or cardiologist,” he noted.
Various factors are believed to increase an individual’s risk of AMD. According to Sunness and Cooney, these include:
- smoking
- cardiovascular disease
- Frequent exposure to sunlight throughout life
- have blue eyes
- being white
- have experienced head or eye trauma
- Exposure to certain environmental toxins such as pesticides, air pollution, and heavy metals
- Nutrient deficiencies such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, and folic acid
- experiencing chronic inflammation
- Certain systemic diseases such as lupus, sarcoidosis, and autoimmune diseases
Genetics can also play a role. “Some patients may have genes that make them more susceptible to SSD and accumulation of drusen deposits,” he revealed.
“It’s important to note that the causes of AMD are multifactorial and can vary from person to person,” Cooney said. “The above factors, alone or in combination, may contribute to the development of AMD.”
There is currently no cure for dry or wet AMD, but treatment can slow progression.
“These represent a huge step forward for patients, as they can prevent people from going blind,” argued Story.
According to Cooney, treatment for AMD depends on the type and severity of the disease. Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to restore vision that has already been lost.
Dry AMD
For dry AMD with heavy drusen deposits, certain vitamin preparations may benefit some patients. The formulation, known as the AREDS 2 (Age-Related Eye Disease Study) formulation, “consists of vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and a small amount of copper (to supplement zinc),” he said. said Sunness.
According to the study, the formulation “reduced the risk of developing wet macular degeneration by about
Advanced dry AMD, also known as geographic atrophy (GA), holds hope for new treatment options.
“Many studies have investigated new drugs to slow the progression of GA,” Story revealed. “The first drug is expected to be approved by the FDA this year.”
Wet AMD
One treatment approach for this more advanced form of AMD involves FDA-approved injections.
“Since the mid-2000s, retinal specialists have used a series of drugs known as ‘anti-VEGF drugs’ that can be injected into the eye to treat wet AMD,” Dahr said.
Wet AMD may also be treated with laser therapy and photodynamic therapy, Cooney revealed. Along with injections, “these treatments are aimed at stopping abnormal blood vessel growth and preserving vision.”
In both dry and wet AMD, “low vision rehabilitation can significantly improve patients’ ability to use their vision more effectively,” emphasizes Sunness. These include improved lighting, stronger reading glasses, and different types of magnification.
“Patients always have hope and never say, ‘There’s nothing more we can do,'” she said.
A new study reveals the influence of two eye diseases on the development of AMD.
According to Dahr, the findings are remarkable and “in the future, researchers and clinicians will be able to differentiate between eyes with high drusen profiles and eyes with SDD profiles to make more targeted recommendations.” It may be possible,” he said.
Measures such as quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and wearing protective eyewear when outdoors can help stop its onset.
A variety of treatments can slow the progression of symptoms in people with AMD. In addition, Storey emphasized, “It’s very important to have regular eye exams by a retinal specialist, as this disease can lead to blindness.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/macular-degeneration-these-two-diseases-may-be-behind-condition
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These two diseases may be behind the disease
- Women’s basketball ready for reigning A-10 champions UMass on Wednesday night
- Sleep-related symptoms, “transient” vaccine-related side effects, etc.
- How nitrates in meat increase risk
- A timed diet may help you lose weight and improve organ health
- Rampado earns third Conference Weekly Award
- What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the new highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant
- Is it time for another COVID booster? It’s complicated
- Short, high-intensity exercise may protect the brain
- Men’s tennis excited for home opener Wednesday against St. Mary’s
- Screening for SMA in neonates reduces functional burden and associated complications
- New guidelines for treating childhood obesity suggest more drastic interventions