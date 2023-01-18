Covid will ‘make fun of us’ for years, says UK health security chief

The future course of the pandemic will be less predictable than when Covid-19 first hit due to the number of new variants, the virus will ‘make fun of us’ for years to come, says UK health security A spokesperson for the station said.

Jenny Harries indicated that cases of both influenza and Covid may have peaked for now, adding that the country could face further waves of both diseases this year.

The NHS is under record pressure to deal with the worst flu season in years, combined with a new coronavirus outbreak that has caused a steep rise in hospitalization rates. However, both confirmed flu outbreaks and flu-related hospitalizations declined in the first week of the year, and so did Covid infections, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Currently, about 1 in 25 people in England are infected with her Covid.

Health leaders say the NHS remains under extreme pressure, with its worst performance on record in indicators such as ambulance response times and A&E wait times.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Harries suggested that both influenza and Covid may be showing signs of peaking. But by the time it was over, it was deemed “a fairly normal wave of flu shifted forward.”

“Hopefully we have it and it could be the end of this year’s flu,” she added.

But Harries said it was important to “keep alert” to the fact that the UK could have “two flu and coronavirus seasons” and that they could overlap. “Probably, or almost certainly, the Covid wave will continue. It doesn’t mean that people will end up hospitalized, but we’ll look at it epidemiologically. So the real message is, this is very I think it’s just that it’s really unpredictable.”

“At this point in the pandemic, it’s a lot more unpredictable in some respects than it was at the start, as there’s a stream of new variants that we have to keep monitoring,” she added.

While the flu has settled into a seasonal pattern, the coronavirus probably hasn’t, she said.

“As long as people keep getting vaccinated, as long as we keep making sure vaccines are working, and as long as we have an arsenal of treatments for those who may possibly still be infected. , the impact on the NHS should not be significant,” she argued.

While the agency monitors changes in the virus’ “biological make-up”, she said, the vaccine “has worked well”.

“I think they’re likely to stay here to make fun of us,” she noted, adding that the UK would need to have some kind of vaccination program in place “for years to come.”

Since the introduction of booster shots in 2021, vaccines based on mRNA technology, such as those manufactured by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, have formed the cornerstone of the UK’s Covid control strategy.

Harries said that while mRNA has done a “great job”, the country needs to understand “what gives the best longevity in terms of immune response” in the longer term. “I still have a lot to learn,” she added.

Harries said the agency is closely involved in international efforts to improve surveillance to uncover new pathogens. It will give nine countries and territories new skills, “so that they too can assess and learn with confidence in genome sequencing . .”

But global public health experts have been frustrated by the difficulty of receiving accurate information about the virus from China over the weekend. Approximately 60,000 deaths reported Since severe restrictions were lifted last month.

Mr Harries said:

Chinese scientists have been good at uploading sequences, but “what we want is for them to share all the sequences,” she added.

Speaking with scientists at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Harries said he hopes to gain some confidence in the sequencing through dialogue with experts over the next few weeks and months.