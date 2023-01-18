The Science of Sediment Transport Key to River Conservation and Protection: Researchers – SFU News





New research by SFU’s Jeremy Venditti dives into the science of predicting the evolution of the Earth’s surface. Researchers at Simon Fraser University (SFU) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have come up with a better way to measure the speed of sediment flow in rivers. — Information to help scientists and planners prepare for floods and weather-related events, understand salmon activity, and even restore rivers. their solution, Reviewed in a new paper in Natureall boil down to the shape and specific features of the sediment particles. “Sediment transport controls the morphology of the Earth’s surface, including the physical environment of all ecosystems, rivers and seabeds, as well as the terrestrial environment,” says SFU Professor Jeremy Venditti. says. The team conducted research work for the study at SFU’s River Dynamics Lab. “Nevertheless, accurately predicting sediment transport remains a stubbornly difficult problem. We show that it plays an important role in sediment transport velocities, and our model significantly improves our ability to predict sediment transport.” In tractive sediment transport, wind or water flows over sedimentary layers, causing grains to “roll and bounce” along the layers. The researchers say sediments are so important to river life cycles that understanding their movements is “notoriously inaccurate.” The researchers decided to look beyond size and density and focused on two specific properties related to particle shape: resistance to flow, or drag, and internal friction, which is responsible for the ability to slip past other particles. bottom. Both are incorporated into new formulas that provide successfully matched predictions during a series of hydrographic experiments in the SFU lab. During the experiment, a stream of water was pumped into a small wooden channel and flowed over a layer of sediment in the form of various particles, including round glass beads and chips, square prisms, and natural gravel. Measurements of sediment transport, drag and bed internal friction were recorded. In their paper, the research team states: A good understanding of bed load transport is essential to maintain or restore these topographies to their natural state. “ Venditi is cutting edge research Map the impact of the 2018 Big Bar landslide, which prevented salmon from reaching spawning grounds in the Fraser River, and mitigate future risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfu.ca/sfunews/stories/2023/01/science-of-sediment-transport-key-to-river-conservation—protec.html

