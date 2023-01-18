Doctors: Know the Numbers to Prevent Cardiac Arrest





GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (Wood) — Cardiac arrest can occur quickly and with little warning, doctors say, so the best way to protect your health is to know your risk factors. Fans and admirers around the world were shocked Lisa Marie Presley’s Sudden Death Last WeekShe died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Her father, the famous singer Elvis Presley, also died of heart failure at the age of 42. In some cases, cardiac arrest can occur suddenly, says Dr. Laura Franey, a cardiologist at Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health). “Cardiac arrest is an event in which the heart enters a dangerous rhythm, or what we call a malignant rhythm, and may stop beating and perfusing blood throughout the body,” Franny explained. . Since cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, she advised people to be aware of risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use and family history. “It’s important to be an active advocate for yourself. I always tell my patients that they should know their numbers: know where their blood pressure is moving, what their cholesterol is, Make sure you have an annual check-up with your family doctor. Franey said that as people live longer, they tend to develop more risk factors that potentially cause heart disease. She said anyone with a family history of early-onset heart disease should definitely tell their doctor.

` ) ); // Facebook Script Embed (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml= 1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1″; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’)); // Twitter Script Embed (function(d, s, id) { var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.setAttribute(‘async’, ”); js.src=”https://platform. twitter.com/widgets.js”; tjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, tjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’)); } // Simplify some iframes var iframes = $ (‘iframe’); iframes .filter( ‘.responsive’ ) .each( function( _, frame ) { // 16×9 responsive ratio iframes var $frame = $(frame); $( frame ).css({ position : ‘absolute’, top : 0, left: 0, right: 0, width: ‘100%’, height: ‘100%’, }).parent().addClass( ‘wood-responsive-container wood-responsive- container-16×9’ ); } ); var lazyFrames = iframes .filter(‘[data-lazy-src]function woodMakeLazyFrame( selector ) { var observer; var options = { root : null, rootMargin : ‘0px’, threshold : 0, }; function handler(entries, observer) { entry.forEach(function(entry) { var ioR = entry.intersectionRatio; if ( ioR > 0 ) { entry.target.src = entry.target.dataset.lazySrc; observer.unobserve(entry.target); } }); } observer = new IntersectionObserver( handler, option ); observer.observe(selector); lazyFrames.each( ( _, frame ) => woodMakeLazyFrame( frame ) ); }); }(jQuery))



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.woodtv.com/news/grand-rapids/doctor-know-your-numbers-to-prevent-cardiac-arrest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos