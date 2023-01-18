National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month





This month is a great time for obstetricians and other women’s health care providers to raise awareness about cervical cancer and HPV vaccination. Cervical Cancer: By the Numbers An estimated 13,960 new cases of invasive cervical cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2023. 1

About 4,310 women will die from cervical cancer in 2023. 1

The average age of cervical cancer diagnosis is 50 years, and it is most frequently diagnosed in women aged 35 to 44 years. 1

More than 20% of cervical cancer cases are seen in women over the age of 65. 1

Approximately 33,700 cancers are caused by HPV each year, including 10,800 cervical cancers in women. 2

The 5-year survival rate for cervical cancer is 66%. 3

21% of white women diagnosed with cervical cancer will not live more than 5 years after the cancer is discovered. 3

44% of black women diagnosed with cervical cancer will not live more than 5 years after the cancer is discovered.3 Missing promises and misunderstandings Fifteen percent of American women said their last regular OB/GYN visit was more than 3 years ago, and nearly 1 in 10 (9%) said they never had a cytology. increase. Four

About 1 in 10 Hispanic and Black women say they have never visited a gynecologist for routine care (12% of Hispanic women, 8% of Black women vs. non-Hispanic women). 3% of Caucasian women). Four

67% of American women are unaware that almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV. Four

66% of American women do not know that nearly all sexually active men and women will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives. Four

61% do not know there are different types of HPV strains. Four

55% of American women mistakenly believe the Pap test screens for sexually transmitted infections. Four

67% erroneously believe that women aged 30-65 should have a Pap test every year.Four References Cervical Cancer Statistics | Important Facts About Cervical Cancer. Cancer.org. Released in 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cervical-cancer/about/key-statistics.html Meites E, Szilagyi PG, Chesson HW, Unger ER, Romero JR, Markowitz LE. Human papillomavirus vaccination for adults: the latest recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization. Weekly reports of MMWR morbidity and mortality2019;68(32):698-702.doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm6832a3 Cervical cancer – statistics. Cancer.net. Published June 26, 2012. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/cervical-cancer/statistics A new Harris poll reveals a big gap in women’s knowledge about cervical cancer. BD. BD. Published in 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023.

