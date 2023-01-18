Breast milk components affected by living environment





Living in a greener environment affects the composition of oligosaccharides in maternal breast milk, which can affect infant health. Diversity and proportion of lush environments were shown to be associated with increased diversity of oligosaccharide composition in breast milk. A new study conducted at the Faculty of Biology and Public Health, University of Turku, investigated the association between residential green environments and individual oligosaccharide profiles in maternal milk. Oligosaccharides are sugar molecules that are the most common components of breast milk after lactose and fat. About 200 oligosaccharides have been discovered so far, forming a highly versatile group with a wide variety of complex structures. Oligosaccharides in breast milk protect infants from harmful microorganisms and reduce the risk of developing allergies and diseases. Oligosaccharides are also closely associated with the immune system and gut microbiota, which also affect infant health. Want more breaking news? apply technology networkOur daily newsletter brings the latest science news straight to your inbox every day. subscribe for free “Previous studies have shown that genetic and biological factors such as maternal obesity can alter oligosaccharide composition in breast milk. It was to study how it affects the composition of oligosaccharides in breast milk, as a greener environment is known to have beneficial effects on immunity and reduce disease risk in children. is.” University of Turku. A closer connection with nature can affect a child’s health through breast milk Approximately 800 mothers participated in the STEPS study, a longitudinal follow-up study initiated in 2007 at the University of Turku. Breast milk samples were taken when the infants were 3 months old and then analyzed for oligosaccharide composition at the Bode Institute. at the University of California, San Diego. Residential green environments were measured around family homes when children were born, and greenness, vegetation diversity, and nature indices, i.e., how much human influence and intervention had been in residential areas, were measured. rice field. The results were independent of the child’s parents’ educational level, occupation, marital status, health status, and residential socioeconomic disadvantage. This study showed that oligosaccharide diversity increased and the composition of some individual oligosaccharides changed when maternal residential areas contained greener environments. “This may indicate that increased daily contact with nature is beneficial for nursing mothers and their children, as the oligosaccharide composition of breast milk becomes more diverse.” , suggesting that breastfeeding may act as a mediator between the green environment of the home and early childhood health,” Lahdenperä said. “The results highlight the importance of understanding the biological pathways that can affect health and lead to the development of various diseases from infancy.” reference: Lahdenperä M, Galante L, Gonzales-Inca C et al. Green housing environment is related to diversity and composition of breast milk oligosaccharides. science officer2023;13(1):216. Doi:10.1038/s41598-022-27317-1 This article is reprinted from materialNote: The length and content of the material may have been redacted. Please contact the citation source for details.

