NHS boss urges ministers to ‘do all they can’ to end nurses’ strikeNurse

NHS bosses have urged ministers to “do all they can” to end the strikes that are disrupting patient care and to save services from a “vicious circle” of overload and delays.

The NHS Confederation has issued a petition after UK day nurses have gone on strike for the third time to demand a pay increase greater than the £1,400 offered for 2022/23.

The coalition, which represents England’s NHS trusts, said each strike forced hospitals to cancel thousands of outpatient appointments and surgeries, leaving a backlog of 7.2 million people waiting to begin normal care. It warned that it was rolling back services efforts to tackle

NHS Chief Executive Matthew Taylor said: “Before the next strike, I would like to tell the government to give the NHS a fighting chance and do everything possible to end this toxic controversy. ‘ said.

“The prime minister must not allow the broader public sector stalemate to get in the way of an agreement on the NHS.”

Government Minister Robert Jenrick said figures released Wednesday showed public-sector workers should seek a “substantial” wage increase as inflation, which fell to 10.5% from 10.7% last month, is just beginning to ease. Said he couldn’t take it.

The Home Secretary told Sky News: We will have inflation entrenched in the UK economy, going into a kind of wage spiral that is very damaging to the economy…inflation is a great evil and this needs to be approached with great care. “

Wednesday and Thursday stops are at the Royal College of Nurse As a result, hospitals are likely to postpone 4,500 non-urgent surgeries and 25,000 outpatient appointments, Taylor said.

The RCN called for a 5% hike in inflation, but has made it clear that it will compromise if Health Secretary Steve Barkley initiates detailed wage negotiations.