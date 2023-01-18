These Diet and Lifestyle Tips Help Keep Your Brain Young





Your brain is involved in everything you do. It also undergoes some changes with age. In general, many people notice cognitive decline, memory problems, etc. However, there are several factors that affect brain health. Making the right changes in your diet and lifestyle can improve your brain health as you age. Also, these changes are beneficial for people of all ages. On the other hand, unhealthy habits such as smoking, uncontrolled stress, and poor sleep cycles can adversely affect your brain. If you want to keep your brain healthy and young, let’s take a look at some simple steps to follow. how to keep your brain young 1. Stay Active Exercise is good for your mental health as well as your physical health. Studies show that staying physically active helps keep your brain healthy as you age. Exercise also influences other factors that affect brain health. Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly have a lower risk of cognitive decline and brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. 2. Avoid Too Much Sugar What you eat also has a big impact on your brain. People who eat a diet high in sugar are at increased risk of dementia, even if they don’t have diabetes. Sugary foods and drinks can also lead to unhealthy weight gain. Therefore, limit your intake of foods and drinks that contain a lot of sugar. 3. Choose a Mediterranean diet The Mediterranean diet emphasizes the consumption of natural plant-based foods and healthy fats. The Mediterranean diet has been classified as the healthiest diet for many years. This diet also plays a role in maintaining a healthy brain. People who follow a Mediterranean diet have a lower risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. 4. Maintain healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol High blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and low cholesterol levels negatively impact your overall health. These factors are involved in several processes in the body, including a healthy brain. 5. Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol Smokers may accelerate cognitive decline. Tobacco use also increases the risk of dementia, brain volume loss, stroke, and cancer. Excessive alcohol consumption also affects the brain. 6. Do some brain exercises Yes, you can train your brain! Activities such as solving puzzles, increasing vocabulary, playing cards and other brain-related games can have a positive impact on the brain. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information. Featured video of the day ‘The fusion of technology and talent will be a big driver’: Deloitte India CEO

