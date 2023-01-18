Kirklees Council Health Chief urges residents to ease pressure on NHS and health care services





Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Director of Public Health at Kirklees Council, urges residents to do their part and ease the mounting pressure on the NHS and health services. Kirklees Council Public Health Strategy Director Rachel Spencer-Henshall said: “The NHS and health care services are available as needed, but we are asking everyone to do all they can to ease the pressure. Our hospital is now very close to capacity and some patients are still hospitalized with COVID-19. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been found to provide a high level of protection against hospitalization for all her COVID-19 variants. We also know that the effectiveness of vaccines declines over time, so it is important that eligible individuals get a booster vaccine as soon as possible, even if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Even if it’s never too late.visit nhs.uk/wintervaccinations Find out if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 booster or free flu jab and how you can get one. Beyond keeping winter vaccinations up to date, there are some things we can do to support our health services. If you need urgent medical care but it is not urgent, NHS 111 Online Or call NHS 111. Free, 24/7 emergency medical advice. If you have a non-life-threatening illness such as a cough, cold, sore throat, stomach troubles, aches or pains, talk to your local pharmacist. They can provide clinical advice as well as over-the-counter medications for a variety of minor ailments. If symptoms such as lumps, unexpected weight loss, unusual bleeding, or persistent pain do not go away, see your doctor. Please continue to look out for each other and keep an eye on your neighbors, friends and family, especially during inclement weather. “ Dr James Thomas, Medical Director of the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “A lot of people now come to A&E with flu-like symptoms. Flu symptoms such as coughs, fevers, chills, headaches, and muscle aches can get worse suddenly, but most people just stay in the hospital. It does not require treatment or antibiotics, and self-care through rest and sleep, staying warm, drinking plenty of fluids, and adequate paracetamol can help. Signs of urgent medical attention with the flu are sudden or worsening chest pain, difficulty breathing, especially at rest, or the onset of hemoptysis. You can also help your local NHS services by finding out if you are sick, which is important for keeping people healthy. Other things residents can help with are calling 999 or visiting the A&E department only in very serious cases. such as loss of consciousness chest paindifficulty breathing, severe bleeding, severe allergic reactionsevere burns or burns, strokeFor all other medical help, please visit: 111.nhs.uk Or call the toll-free NHS 111. If you are unable to attend your GP appointment or hospital appointment, please contact us to cancel so we can reassign you to another patient. It is very important that people who need urgent medical care for a life-threatening illness or injury get help immediately. Care for life-threatening, serious illnesses and injuries is a priority. For more information on how to do your part, self-care tips, and local services, visit: https://togetherwe-can.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kirkleestogether.co.uk/2023/01/18/kirklees-councils-health-chief-urges-residents-to-help-ease-pressures-on-nhs-and-health-care-services/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos