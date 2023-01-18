Improve your gut health by following these simple steps

Think of your gut as a carefully balanced machine with connections to other aspects of your overall health. It is a hot topic in the wellness world as it continues to unravel its functional relevance. mental health more.

of microbiome Refers to the trillions of microorganisms (also called microbes) that live in the body, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Gut microbiome refers specifically to the microorganisms in the intestine, especially the large intestine. These microbes help metabolize indigestible food, boost immune function, and control inflammation. It also produces metabolites (substances our bodies use to break down food) such as vitamins, enzymes and hormones, according to Gail Qureshi.

Cresci told CNET that we should think of our gut microbiome as “little pets that live in our gut.” What we eat feeds them and can affect our own health. .

Here are some tips for keeping your gut healthy and how to spot the gut that may be frustrated.

Signs of an Unhealthy Gut

“If you’re feeling bloated or have a lot of gas, it could be that your gut microbiome is messed up in composition and function.” It was measured.

Other signs of an unhealthy gut include vomiting, an upset stomach, fatigue, trouble sleeping, skin irritations, and food intolerances. Other symptomsWhile it’s important to seek medical attention to determine the underlying cause of your health concerns and rule out other conditions, it’s important to follow a diet and routine that may improve your gut and overall health. Changing is a good first step.

However, it is also important to keep in mind that there is no exact standard for a perfectly healthy gut microbiome.

1. Eat gut-friendly foods

The gut microbiota prefers indigestible foods. This includes foods high in fiber such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts.

According to Cresci, foods to remove from your gut or eat less include foods high in sugar and fat and low in fiber.

“These are all related to consumption of a Western diet, which is also associated with microbiome disturbance,” she said.

Beyond a gut-healthy diet, not coincidentally, heart healthy dieteating fermented foods can help replace good microbes and their metabolites. Cresci cites yogurt, kombucha, and kefir as examples.

2. Write down the medicines you take

It is a well-known fact that we are taking antibiotics. Disrupts families of “good” bacteria, at least temporarily thrive in your body.Several common side effects Taking antibiotics includes developing nausea, diarrhea, and yeast infections. If you’ve been prescribed antibiotics, or if you’re taking antibiotics frequently and have a recurring infection, talk to your doctor about what you can do to minimize disruption to your microbiome. Please give me.

Other drugs that can disrupt our microbiome include those that alter the pH of the stomach and rob it of acid, says Cresci. Examples include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine. These include H2 receptor antagonists (H2 blockers). These are used to reduce the symptoms of acid reflux and may be available over the counter.

By keeping track of the medications you are taking, you can identify the cause of your symptoms and take appropriate steps to improve your gut health.

3. find correct probiotics or supplements

In addition to incorporating more yogurt and fermented foods into their diet, some people Ask for probiotics in hopes of balancing their gut as they are designed Mimic intact microbiotaIf you’re considering taking supplements that contain probiotics, Cressi told CNET to know that probiotics are strain-specific and that “each strain has its own way of working.” said it was important.

For example, some probiotics are designed to help people with diarrhea caused by antibiotics, but are ineffective for those who take them for bowel regularity.

“Whatever your problem is, I want to take it being researched,” she said.

Also, keep in mind that probiotics don’t completely negate what you eat, unfortunately.

“If you’re on a bad diet and want to stay on a bad diet but want to improve your microbiome, probiotics won’t help.”

4. Sleep well and move your body

“Sleep better” and “exercise more” may sound like tired advice, but improve your sleep hygiene and squeeze more physical activity It’s a proven and true way to improve your health, including your gut health.

Sleeping well is another common health advice that is directly related to our gut health.Specifically, according to Cresci, our microbiome is circadian rhythm, that too. Also, if you’re eating when your gut microbiome isn’t ready, it won’t be ready to properly process the nutrients in your food.

Lack of sleep also causes increased stress and cortisol. negative mentality and physical impact.

“There’s so much going on in the gut-brain interaction that it signals back to the microbiome and vice versa,” Cressi said.

Perhaps most fundamental is the fact that when we are exhausted, we don’t have the energy to check many things to keep us healthy. including exercise Or find a nutritious diet – both of which affect our gut health.

“When we’re sleepy, tired, and exhausted, we tend not to do things we know are good for our microbiome,” Cressi said.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your healthcare provider.