





Source/Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure:

Srour and Touvier do not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Adults who eat more foods with added nitrites or nitrates Development of type 2 diabetes According to findings published in PL〇S. medicine. bernard thrule Mathilde Thuviers “These results provide new evidence in the context of the current debate on the need to reduce the use of nitrite additives in processed meats by the food industry and support the need for better regulation of soil contamination by fertilizers. There is a possibility.” Bernard Srour, PharmD, PhD, scientist, and Mathilde Thuviersdoctorate, research director INRAE, from INSERM’s nutritional epidemiology research team at the Sorbonne Paris Nord University in France, told Helio. “In the meantime, several public health authorities around the world have already advised citizens to limit their consumption of foods containing controversial additives such as sodium nitrite.”

Data are from Srour B et al. PLoS Med. 2022; doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.1004149.

Srour, Touvier et al. conducted a prospective cohort study of 104,168 French adolescents and adults aged 15 years and older (79.1% female, mean age 42.7 years) who completed a series of questionnaires online from May 2009. . Sociodemographic data, lifestyle characteristics, anthropometric measurements, health status, and dietary intake were collected at baseline. The participant was asked to complete her non-consecutive 24-hour food record three times every six months. Food-derived nitrites and nitrates were identified using European Food Safety Authority concentration levels. Data from three databases were used to determine the presence of food additives. The cohort was divided into tertiles based on levels of exposure to nitrate and nitrite. Cases of type 2 diabetes were self-reported or determined by the presence of hyperglycemia in laboratory data in addition to her type 2 diabetes medication use during follow-up. Natural and additive nitrites increased type 2 diabetes risk According to dietary intake, most food-derived nitrites and nitrates came from vegetables and vegetable-based diets, and most additive-derived nitrites and nitrates came from processed meats. 73.9% were exposed to sodium nitrite as a food additive and 31.6% to potassium nitrate. There were 969 new cases of type 2 diabetes during a median follow-up of 7.3 years. After adjusting for covariates, the highest total nitrite exposure tertile (adjusted HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 1.04–1.54) and the highest food- and water-derived nitrite exposure tertile (aHR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.03–1.54) had a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than the lowest third of people. A higher risk of type 2 diabetes was associated with higher levels of nitrite from food additives (aHR = 1.53; 95% CI, 1.24-1.88) and higher levels of sodium nitrite (aHR = 1.54; 95% CI, 1.26). ) was also observed in participants exposed to -1.9) compared to those who were not exposed to these types of nitrites. Increased Diabetes Risk from Nitrite from Processed Meat Participants with higher intake of nitrites from red and processed meat (aHR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.3-1.58) and nitrates from red and processed meat (aHR = 1.34; 95% CI, 1.1-1.63) had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than the lowest tertile. No increased risk was observed from nitrites or nitrates in fruits and vegetables. Sex-specific analyzes revealed higher levels of total nitrite (aHR = 1.47; 95% CI, 1.14-1.9), nitrite from food additives (aHR = 1.36; 95% CI, 1.06-1.75), and dietary and water-exposed females had higher nitrite (aHR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.15–1.94) Risk of type 2 diabetes than women exposed to low levels. Men exposed to nitrites from food additives had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes she than unexposed people (aHR = 1.65; 95% CI, 1.15–2.36). “Since this is the first large study to find these associations, these results should be replicated in other large cohorts,” said Srour and Touvier. “Short-term intervention studies on insulin resistance can also be tested.” For more information: Bernard Srour, PharmD, PhD, can be reached by [email protected]. Mathilde Thuviersdoctorate, can be reached by [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20230117/eating-more-foods-with-nitrites-or-nitrates-may-increase-risk-for-type-2-diabetes-hyperlink-httpsdoi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos