COVID, Flu, Colds, RSV: Can You Have Multiple Infections at Once?: Shot

COVID, Flu, Colds, RSV: Can You Have Multiple Infections at Once?
Nathan Howard/AP
Like most Americans, someone in your family or social circle is currently sick with COVID, the flu, a cold, or RSV. As a wave of illness hits many families, some people are wondering. Could it be that you caught more than one of these bacteria at the same time?
Answer: Yes, it can happen. For example, there is plenty of evidence of people testing positive for COVID and the flu, or the flu and RSV at the same time.
“Certainly, it can catch multiple viruses at the same time,” says Dr. Tina Tanan expert in pediatric infectious diseases at Northwestern University.
“We actually have children with three different viruses. Some of them have RSV. They also have influenza and enteroviruses.
With so many viruses surging this year, the risk of multiple infections is particularly high.
“It’s kind of the perfect storm for a co-infection,” Tan says.
It is not known how often this occurs, as most of these tests are done on hospitalized patients. However, some studies have found co-infection in up to 20% of these patients.
However, the risks don’t seem to be the same for everyone. Children, especially very young children, appear to be much more likely to be infected with multiple bugs on top of each other, according to researchers.
“Approximately 20% of infants under 6 months of age who are hospitalized with influenza are co-infected with RSV,” said Dr. Sika Garg, a medical epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number drops to about 13% in children between the ages of 6 months and 2 years of age, and less than 5% in children over the age of 5.
It’s unclear why children are more susceptible to co-infection, but there are theories.
“Maybe because they’re constantly exposed to respiratory infections,” he says. Amanda Jamieson, who studies viruses at Brown University. “But their immune system may just not have built up the immunity that older people have.”
That said, co-infection can occur at any age, especially among the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
At the same time, there is growing evidence that co-infection can be more serious than being sick with one virus at a time. I understand.
The research It was published in the magazine Pediatrics, A study of more than 4,000 hospitalized children found that those who had been infected with COVID plus another virus, such as the common cold virus, needed oxygen to help them breathe, eventually leading to intensive care. It turns out that it is much more likely that you will need it.
“We found that children under the age of 5 are about twice as likely to get a serious illness. [<co-infection] Compared to being infected with SARS-CoV2, who led the research; “Her children under the age of 2 with RSV were twice as likely to become seriously ill compared to children who had just had her COVID but not RSV.”
The results highlight the importance of testing hospitalized patients with respiratory infections to ensure they are receiving appropriate treatment, Agathis said.
It’s not entirely clear why superinfections become more serious, but it could be because multiple infections cause more inflammation and different respiratory viruses damage the lungs in different ways. .
“It’s like being hit over and over again and it can make you sick,” says Dr. William Schaffneran infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
The best thing people can do to reduce risk is everything people have been doing for the past few years to protect themselves from infection during a pandemic. Get vaccinated against both COVID and the flu. Wash your hands often. Wear a mask in crowded, poorly ventilated areas and around sick people.
“Influenza and SARS-CoV2 vaccination and keeping up to date are important to protect not only children, but communities and families,” said CDC medical epidemiologist Dr. Fiona Havers. says. “It’s important to stay home when you’re sick,” she said.
