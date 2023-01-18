Sublingual ketamine demonstrated to be safe and effective for patients with treatment-resistant depression





Studies have shown that 6 doses of sublingual ketamine may be more effective than 3 doses, but both may improve symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Previous literature has suggested that ketamine may be an alternative pharmacological intervention for depressed patients. It is often delivered by intravenous (IV) infusion, which is not cost-effective and requires presence in a healthcare setting. Researchers have found a solution in off-label, home-use sublingual (SL) rapid-dissolving tablets (RDTs). A recent study found the novel SL ketamine to be safe and effective for patients with treatment-resistant depression and treatment-resistant anxiety. Just three sessions of his RDT therapy were found to improve nearly half of moderate-to-severely depressed patients, as reported by intake scores. “The use of SL Ketamine at home [treatment-resistant depression]’, wrote the study authors in a recent article published in the journal frontier“The improvement in symptoms of depression and anxiety demonstrated in people who received as little as three ketamine RDTs at home represents a safe, effective and reasonable alternative to inpatient IV infusions of ketamine.” increase.” Treatment-resistant depression is a form of major depressive disorder (MDD) that affects 30% of the 350 million MDD patients worldwide. Treatment-resistant depression occurs when patients do not respond to two or more first-line antidepressant treatments. These patients have been found to be at increased risk of suicide and other complications. A previous study showed that 3 doses of 300/450 mg SL ketamine resulted in better intake scores from the Certified Generalized Anxiety Disorder Screener (GAD-7) and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) after 4 weeks. turned out to be obtained. Although this retrospective review follows a similar trajectory, we examine the efficacy and safety of clinical self-administered off-label ketamine in treatment-resistant depressed patients with symptoms of depression and anxiety on 3 or 6 doses. evaluate. In patients with moderate-to-severe depression, 3 doses improved intake scores by 50%, whereas 60% of patients who received the six clinically recommended ketamine RDT treatments self-reported symptom relief. Reported. “The decline in scores in those who received only the 3-RDT was consistent with those who completed the 6-RDT, and it is reasonable to speculate that improvement would be maintained with three additional RDT ketamine treatments.” the authors of the study wrote in the article. The findings also suggest that ketamine presents another way to approach neurobiological modes in trying to understand the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Generally safe for patients at highest risk of minor adverse events such as loss of balance. This study contains several limitations, such as the retrospective nature of the study. Additionally, measurements were self-reported and the researchers did not include a comparison placebo group. “This study represents a step towards considering at-home SL ketamine for treatment-resistant depression and treatment-resistant anxiety,” the authors wrote. reference Hassan K, Struthers W, Sankarabhotia A, et al. Safety, efficacy, and tolerability of sublingual ketamine in depression and anxiety: a retrospective study of off-label home use.Front Psychiatry2022;13:992624. doi:10.3389/fpsyt.2022.992624

