Effective telemedicine for managing developmental delay





Telemedicine therapy is a potential method of providing interventions for children with developmental delay (DD), according to a recent study published in . JAMA Pediatrics. DD leads to early behavioral problems in children. This can spread and impair functionality. Also, there are few data on the effectiveness of telemedicine interventions in treating children with DD. To evaluate the impact of telemedicine on parenting interventions for behavioral problems in children with DD, researchers conducted a randomized clinical trial. This exam was conducted from March 17, 2017 to December 15, 2020. Children with DD and early behavioral problems were recruited from early intervention. The study had a telemedicine parenting intervention group and a control group. Children were randomly assigned to her one of these two groups and analyzed through 12 months of follow-up. Interventions included Internet-delivered Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (iPCIT), which provided guidance on interactions between caregivers and children through video conferencing. There was her iPCIT for 20 weeks given to the family. Many of these families were low-income, with more than half of the children in extreme poverty or low-income need-ratio categories. Behavior and caregiver stress among children and caregivers were analyzed before, during, and after intervention, and during 6- and 12-month follow-ups. In the sample she had 150 children, 74% of whom were male. Children with their parents were randomly assigned to her one of the groups. Families undergoing iPCIT had significantly lower rates of externalizing problems than control families who received routine referrals. Children in the iPCIT group were also significantly more likely to follow caregiver instructions after treatment. Clinically significant changes were seen in 74% of the iPCIT group analyzed after the intervention compared to 42% of the control group. Positive parenting skills were more frequently found in caregivers in the iPCIT group and decreased controlling or critical behaviors. These results demonstrate positive outcomes of telemedicine treatment in sustaining improvement for infants with DD and their caregivers. Researchers hypothesized that telemedicine could expand the scope and reach of care for low-income households. reference Bagner DM, Berkovits MD, Coxe S, Frech N, Garcia D, Golik A, et al. Telemedicine treatment of behavioral problems in young children with developmental delay: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Pediatrics 2023.doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.5204

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

