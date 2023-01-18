Regular Use of Vitamin D Supplements Associated with Lower Risk of Skin Cancer





Regular use of vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of melanoma and other skin cancers, according to a study published in . melanoma research. Researchers found lower rates of melanoma and other skin cancers in patients who reported taking vitamin D supplements regularly. We could not confirm a causal relationship between this and the risk of skin cancer. The study included 402 immunocompetent patients, 99 who did not take vitamin D supplements, 126 who took occasional vitamin D, and 177 who took vitamin D regularly. keep reading The researchers measured serum concentrations of 25(OH)-D3 in a total of 207 patients, or approximately half of the patients in each group. Concentrations of 25(OH)-D3 increased significantly in a dose-dependent manner from the no vitamin D intake group to the regular vitamin D intake group. Patients who took regular vitamin D were more educated than those who did not take vitamin D (P. =.032), and were less likely to work outdoors (P. =.003), and the age of cigarette packs was less (P. =.001), and had more frequent solarium exposures (P. =.002). However, between regular vitamin D users and nonusers, self-estimated lifetime sun exposure, lifetime tanning, Fitzpatrick skin type or score, UV treatment, PhotoAging Area and Severity Index scores, There was no significant difference in facial photoaging scores. , number of actinic keratosis, number of nevi, incidence of extracutaneous cancer, neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, age, BMI, or family history of melanoma. Patients who reported regular vitamin D supplementation had significantly fewer past or current melanomas (P. =.007) and all types of skin cancer (P. =.033), compared with patients who did not take vitamin D. Multivariate regression analysis showed that patients with a history of melanoma were less likely to report regular vitamin D use (odds ratio) [OR]0.447; 95% CI, 0.231–0.862; P. =.016) than in patients with no history of melanoma. In a stepwise omitting analysis, only regular vitamin D supplementation was significantly associated with melanoma risk (P. ≤.025). Although these results show an association between skin cancer risk and vitamin D supplementation, the researchers noted that “the relationship between self-reported vitamin D use and past or current skin cancer Temporal and causal relationships should be interpreted with caution.” “ The team noted that the diagnosis of skin cancer may have changed the patient’s use of vitamin D supplements. Patients may have started taking vitamin D after diagnosis because they reduced their sun exposure. The study also had other limitations, such as the cohort not being representative of the general population because patients were recruited based on their risk of developing skin cancer. reference Kanasuo E, Siiskonen H, Haimakainen S, Komulainen J, Harvima IT. Regular use of vitamin D supplements is associated with fewer cases of melanoma compared with no use: a cross-sectional study of 498 adult subjects at risk of skin cancer.melanoma resPublished online December 28, 2022. doi:10.1097/CMR.0000000000000870

