New guidelines to treat childhood obesity face some resistance





The guidelines call for a more proactive approach to combating childhood obesity, but some doctors prefer to be more cautious.

Austin, Texas — American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, but some physicians are wary of implementing some of the more aggressive and immediate guidelines. One of the new guidelines produced by the AAP says treating childhood obesity with medication and surgery may be effective. KVUE spoke to one of her doctors. “We’ll have to wait and see until more experience with these drugs is available,” said Dr. Stanley Spinner. Texas Children’s Hospital Vice President of Pediatrics. “Pediatricians tend to be more conservative than adult internists and family physicians.” Spinner said there was not enough evidence to support the use of drugs to treat childhood obesity. “I think most of us really didn’t think it was coming,” Spinner added. Spinner said conversations are currently underway at the hospital to address how to implement the new guidelines. They’ve had surgery to help them lose weight, but it’s not the first option for children – surgery is usually done in extreme cases. Spinner predicts that over time, medical staff will become more comfortable using the drug. Currently, the way they approach childhood obesity is through counseling and other methods. “We can really help identify problems with families,” Spinner added. Change how the family eats.” While there are differing opinions on how childhood obesity should be addressed, medical experts agree that it is a conversation that should be addressed at an early age. “The more years of being overweight, the higher the risk of having consequences,” Spinner added. “Whether it’s type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or liver disease.” of American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Offers means on how to prevent childhood obesity. Pamela Kom on social media: Facebook | | twitter | | Instagram KVUE on social media: Facebook | | twitter | | Instagram | | Youtube

