Catastrophic thinking reduced perceived benefits of physical activity in fibromyalgia patients





According to a study published in , the pain-reducing effects of walking on functionality in fibromyalgia patients were favored when patients did not present with catastrophic symptoms. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.1 Intervention strategies that focus on reducing devastating thoughts in addition to physical exercise may be beneficial for this patient population. “Not all fibromyalgia patients report improved physical fitness after engaging in activity,” the researchers noted. “This discrepancy may be due to the severity of pain experienced by patients, which previous studies have shown to predict functional limitation. Chronic generalized pain is central to fibromyalgia.” Given that it is a significant symptom and that it leads to alterations in an individual’s physical function, it is possible that this mediates the relationship between walking behavior, improvement in functional limitations, and the effects of disease in general.” Using a sample of 491 adult women diagnosed with fibromyalgia, according to the American College of Rheumatology criteria, the researchers determined that catastrophic thinking influenced perceived pain severity in chronic pain patients. Evaluate whether to mitigate. Participants enrolled in the cross-sectional study completed the revised Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire (FIQ-R), Pain Catastrophization Scale (PCS), Brief Pain Inventory (to analyze pain severity), Spanish version Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), a lifestyle ad-hoc item on gait patterns (regular walking). Gait pattern was defined as her minimum walking time of 30 minutes at least 2 days per week, as the target population is highly sedentary and this patient population has difficulty sustaining exercise. I was. A moderate mediation analysis analyzed the relationships between variables. Participants had a mean age of 53.89 years (SD = 9.25), 75% reported being in a stable relationship and 24% had a college-level education. Walking behavior was negatively correlated with devastating thoughts, functional limitations, pain intensity, and depression (p < 0.001). Pain intensity was positively correlated with anxiety, depression, and catastrophe (p < 0.05). The catastrophe was also associated with anxiety and depression (p < 0.05). No sociodemographic and clinical variables except age were associated with functional limitation scores. The association between recommended gait pattern performance and functional limitation was mediated by pain severity (B = -5.19, SE = 1.59, t = -3.25, 95% CI = [-4.06, -0.28], p <0.001). Furthermore, the mediating effect of pain severity was moderated by catastrophe (Index = -0.014, SE = 0.007, 95% CI [0.002, 0.030]). Cross-sectional study designs failed to infer causal relationships between pain severity, pain devastatingness, locomotion behavior, and functional limitations. The sample consisted only of female patients with fibromyalgia, which limited generalizability. Since the ratings are self-reported, responses may be biased, which may affect the results. Finally, this study only included catastrophism as a major cognitive process. Other psychosocial factors such as cognitive fusion, motivation and acceptance should be included in future research. “We can conclude that this study shows results that are relevant both to the clinical setting and to the current field of research,” the researchers stressed. was found to be significantly associated with pain-induced functionality.In addition, the positive effect on ambulatory limitation due to lower pain levels favors patients with lower levels of catastrophic activity.” reference: Catalá P, Peñacoba C, López-Roig S, Pastor-Mira MA. Effects of walking as physical activity on pain-induced functional limitations in fibromyalgia patients – how does catastrophic thinking contribute?. Int J Environ Res Public Health2022;20(1):190. Published 23 December 2022. doi:10.3390/ijerph20010190

