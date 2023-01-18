Survey shows long COVID burden high among US adults







Nash reports that he paid his agency support from Abbvie and Pfizer, grants/contracts with the New York City Council, and the New York State Institute for AIDS.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio A population-based study of US adults who had previously reported COVID-19 found that the long-term COVID burden was high, with some reporting symptoms more than 12 months after initial infection. “Most studies on COVID over time have focused on people hospitalized with COVID, Seeking COVID Healthcare There were symptoms or prolonged COVID symptoms, but none of the studies tried to understand the truth. The Long COVID Burden I am in the general population Dr. Dennis Nash, M.P.H., Executive Director of the Institute for Public Health Practice Sciences at the City University of New York (CUNY) and Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology at the CUNY School of Public Health told Healio.

“More than two years after the pandemic and most people in the United States have had at least one COVID infection, we are assessing the number of people with prolonged symptoms and the long-term risk of COVID in the general adult population in the United States. We wanted to evaluate factors,” Nash said. Nash and colleagues conducted a population representative survey of 3,042 U.S. adults aged 18 and over between June 30, 2022 and July 2, 2022. The survey used questions developed by the UK’s Office for National Statistics. We update the long-term forecast for COVID in the UK each week. According to the survey, the survey will begin on June 5, 2022, by asking respondents if they have COVID-19 diagnosed either by a healthcare provider or testing provider, or by a home rapid test. I was. If “yes”, the respondent must have had a prolonged COVID I was asked if I thought I was infected with Questions were then asked about the impact on daily life and comorbidities that may increase the severity of COVID-19, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, lung disease, liver disease, heart disease, and hypertension. Pressure, recent organ transplantation, or compromised immune system. In this survey, an estimated 7.3% (95% CI, 6.1-8.5%) of all respondents reported long-term COVID, corresponding to approximately 18,828,696 adults. According to the survey, 25.3% of respondents with long-term COVID had 28.9% with SARS-CoV-2 during the 12 months of the study. Researchers found a higher prevalence of long-term COVID among female respondents (adjusted prevalence [aPR] = 1.84; 95% CI 1.4-2.42), with comorbidities (aPR = 1.55; 95% CI 1.19-2), unboosted (aPR = 1.67; 1.19-2.34), or not vaccinated at all. those who did not (aPR = 1.41; 95% CI, 1.05-1.91). Nash said the study found more than 2 million (2.8%) of the total UK population aged 2 and over, despite COVID-19 infection rates being reported at similar rates in both countries. He explained that he had an estimate of the long-term burden of COVID in the United States. . Dr. Dennis Nash, Master of Public Health

“This suggests we may be doing a better job of prevention. long covid,” he said. However, despite this being a major public health issue, there are not many messages about preventing COVID in the long term (e.g. as an important reason to stay up-to-date on vaccines). .”

