



As highly contagious variants prompt authorities to extend the emergency status of COVID-19, one of the largest surveys ever conducted is how health workers know how many others are vaccinated. It shows that people are more willing to get vaccinated. A large global survey resulted in two papers.recently published nature human behavior and another Nature Communications-; shows that people vastly underestimate uptake of vaccines -; both globally and in their own communities. Our research shows that accurate information about what most other people are doing can significantly increase willingness to accept the COVID-19 vaccine. “

Avinash Collis, co-author and assistant professor of information, risk, and operations management at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Important points: Public health campaigns are more compelling when they focus on the proportion of people who are vaccinated, as opposed to the risk of vaccination refusal.

In part because of widely publicized hesitance about vaccines, people around the world have vastly underestimated vaccination coverage in their communities.

“But knowing that the vast majority have been vaccinated or will be vaccinated makes it safe to vaccinate,” says Collis.

The survey also found that local health workers are the most authoritative source of information about COVID-19, but in most countries they do not serve as a public source of information. Politicians are -; and they are the least trusted.

Facebook provided survey samples and ads, and received a record 2 million responses in 67 countries.

The study is a collaborative effort of the University of Texas at Austin, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Digital Economy Initiative, the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University, and Meta.

Other academics are now using this data for their own vaccine studies. research on immunization campaigns and political trust in Latin America; understanding the drivers of vaccine hesitation in South Asia; and promoting handwashing in sub-Saharan Africa. To date, more than 40 peer-reviewed papers of his have been published by other research teams using this data. sauce: University of Texas at Austin Journal reference:

sauce: University of Texas at Austin Journal reference:

